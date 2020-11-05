Bears coach Matt Nagy keeps calling this the season to expect the unexpected due to the coronavirus.

As of late Thursday afternoon, Nagy couldn't even expect practice the next day.

COVID-19 reared its head again and, according to several sources center Cody Whitehair, tested positive for the coronavirus. It resulted in a lockdown of Halas Hall Thursday morning and no practice for the Bears in preparation for a game Sunday with the Tennessee Titans.

Nagy said he anticipates hearing back Thursday night from the NFL whether further testing and contact tracing had determined more players and/or coaches were in danger and if or when practice can be held Friday.

"As we said, expect the unexpected," Nagy said. "This is stuff that goes on day-to-day, minute-by-minute, and I appreciate everybody being able to adapt and that’s why we are where we are right now."

When practice was canceled, players were sent home. The Bears were already under the league protocol due to other COVID-19 cases, so they would have left Halas Hall immediately after practice.

"We just wanted to let them do that, and while they're doing that, we wanted to make sure that, hey, with that being done, let's go ahead and let's just right now get everybody home, make sure everybody's good, get a deep cleanse of the building, and be able to just continue with where we're at until we get more answers as to where we stand," Nagy said. "And then we can hopefully get answers tonight and know what's going to happen tomorrow."

As of now the game is still scheduled, although the Bears definitely are depleted of personnel both for this reason and due to injuries.

The Bears also need to find out whether right guard Germain Ifedi is able to play or practice. Backup tackle Jason Spriggs had a positive test and both he and Ifedi went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, but if Ifedi did not have the virus he would be able to play in the game.

If the Bears get a go-ahead from the league to practice on Friday, it's to be expected they could play Sunday pending no further COVID-19 cases.

"The close contacts, naturally, are obviously identified right away," Nagy said. "That's one of the first things that happens so they can get their day started—or not started—when that happens. And then we can go ahead and start the communication line of what’s going on."

Nagy already held one team meeting via Zoom by early afternoon and was planning another one Thursday night.

Although no practice was held, the league requires teams put out injury reports on Thursdays. The Bears listed Whitehair as unable to practice regardless of the COVID-19 test because he has a calf injury. Also unable to practice was his backup center, Sam Mustipher due to a knee injury. It's the second straight day Mustipher was unable to practice.

Among others injured who would have been out of practice where defensive lineman John Jenkins (ankle), tight end Cole Kmet (groin), defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder) and Trubisky.

Safeties Tashaun Gipson (foot) and Eddie Jackson (knee) and wide receiver Anthony Miller (toe) were able to go on a limited basis.

The offensive line situation seems dire with both Whitehair and Mustipher unavailable. According to the NFL's tryout list, the Bears worked out Eric Kush, a former Bears lineman who was with Cleveland last year but played as a backup with the Bears during the 2018 season.

The backup quarterback situation is affected partially by the COVID-19 situation and another injury.

Nagy confirmed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky went to the West Coast to have his right shoulder examined after an injury on a hit he took on the only down he played in the past five games, against the Saints on Sunday while running it on a zone-read play.

"He was out there and getting a second opinion and getting looked at," said Nagy, who added he hasn't yet talked to Trubisky.

It's possible if Trubisky is done for the year it would have been his last action as a Bears player since he doesn't have a contract for next year.

A Chicago Tribune report said one player who could be affected by the COVID-19 situation is third-string quarterback Tyler Bray, who could be the backup if Trubisky is unable to play or has to have surgery. Nagy doesn't know about this situation, but the Bears did bring in a few quarterbacks for tryouts Wednesday. However, that's not an option for helping the team this week.

"I don't think that that could happen," Nagy said. "And even with that said you're talking about somebody that hasn't been around or knows the offense very much. So timeline-wise I don't see anything like that happening."

All of the uncertainty about practice and player participation has Nagy preparing for the Titans by taking the advice he gave to his players—expect the unexpected.

"There's no plan," he said. "You don't know what you're going to get into this year. It's too hard. No coach has any idea. No player has any idea.

"I think that's where you've got to have some resolve. That's where you've got to have your teamwork with your coaches, support staff and and players. That word trust is huge right now."

