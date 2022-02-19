Bears Hire Back Jim Arthur as Strength Coach

Former Bears Strength Coach Returns
The winds of change continued breezing through Halas Hall Friday with the hiring of Jim Arthur as the new Bears strength and conditioning coach.
Three days after the team announced the hiring of Brent Salazar to the new supervisory role of The Clyde Emrich Director of High Performance, Arthur returns to Chicago after an earlier stint during the Lovie Smith and Marc Trestman eras.
Arthur has been in the NFL for 20 years and was with the Bears during their second Super Bowl appearance in the 2006 season, working as an assistant under former strength and conditioning coach Rusty Jones.
Arthur became strength and conditioning coach in 2008 and had that role when they played for the NFC championship in 2010. He stayed on through 2014.
From 2002-04 Arthur was an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Buffalo Bills under Jones.
After leaving the Bears, Arthur was hired as Miami Dolphins assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2016 and remained there through 2021.
Bears 2022 Coaching Staff
Head coach: Matt Eberflus
Defensive coordinator: Alan Williams
Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy
Special Teams coordinator: Richard Hightower
Quarterbacks coach: Andrew Janocko
Wide Receivers coach: Tyke Tolbert
Offensive Line coach: Chris Morgan
Assistant Offensive Line coach: Austin King
Offensive Quality Control: Omar Young
Defensive Quality Control: Ronell Williams
Linebackers coach: Dave Borgonzi
Defensive Backs coach: James Rowe
Assistant Defensive Backs coach: David Overstreet II
Safeties coach: Andre Curtis
Defensive Line coach: Travis Smith
Tight Ends coach: Jim Dray
Assistant Tight Ends coach: Tim Zetts
Running Backs coach: David Walker
Assistant Special Teams coach: Carlos Polk.
Clyde Emrich Director of High Performance: Brent Salazar
Strength and Conditioning coach: Jim Arthur
Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach: Anthony Hibbert
Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach: Casey Kramer
