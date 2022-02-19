Bears Hire Back Jim Arthur as Strength Coach

Jim Arthur took on the role of strength and conditioning coach Friday after performing that job from 2008-14 with the Bears.

The winds of change continued breezing through Halas Hall Friday with the hiring of Jim Arthur as the new Bears strength and conditioning coach.

Three days after the team announced the hiring of Brent Salazar to the new supervisory role of The Clyde Emrich Director of High Performance, Arthur returns to Chicago after an earlier stint during the Lovie Smith and Marc Trestman eras.

Arthur has been in the NFL for 20 years and was with the Bears during their second Super Bowl appearance in the 2006 season, working as an assistant under former strength and conditioning coach Rusty Jones.

Arthur became strength and conditioning coach in 2008 and had that role when they played for the NFC championship in 2010. He stayed on through 2014.

From 2002-04 Arthur was an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Buffalo Bills under Jones.

After leaving the Bears, Arthur was hired as Miami Dolphins assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2016 and remained there through 2021.

Bears 2022 Coaching Staff

Head coach: Matt Eberflus

Defensive coordinator: Alan Williams

Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy

Special Teams coordinator: Richard Hightower

Quarterbacks coach: Andrew Janocko

Wide Receivers coach: Tyke Tolbert

Offensive Line coach: Chris Morgan

Assistant Offensive Line coach: Austin King

Offensive Quality Control: Omar Young

Defensive Quality Control: Ronell Williams

Linebackers coach: Dave Borgonzi

Defensive Backs coach: James Rowe

Assistant Defensive Backs coach: David Overstreet II

Safeties coach: Andre Curtis

Defensive Line coach: Travis Smith

Tight Ends coach: Jim Dray

Assistant Tight Ends coach: Tim Zetts

Running Backs coach: David Walker

Assistant Special Teams coach: Carlos Polk.

Clyde Emrich Director of High Performance: Brent Salazar

Strength and Conditioning coach: Jim Arthur

Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach: Anthony Hibbert

Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach: Casey Kramer

