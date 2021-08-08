Former Clemson Guard Returns to Bears

Bears cut Gage Cervenka after rookie camp then bring him back following a rash of injuries.

In an attempt to refortify their dwindling offensive line depth, the Bears have brought back former Clemson offensive lineman Gage Cervenka.

They signed Cervenka, a 6-foot-3, 322-pound guard, after the 2021 draft. Then they cut him in mid-May.

Cervenka sat out all of 2020 after no team drafted him in 2020.

Bears offensive line problems have had very little to do with the guard position. James Daniels is the only guard they currently are missing, and he is out with a quad injury.

By the end of Friday's practice, the Bears were without five tackles: Germain Ifedi (hip-flexor), Teven Jenkins (back), Lachavious Simmons (concussion), Larry Borom (concussion) and Elijah Wilkinson (COVID-19 reserve list).

The offensive lines Cervenka played on at Clemson were among the nation's most effective, although there were plenty of other key players besides Cervenka. Still, Clemson went from 2014 through 2019 without getting an offensive lineman drafted.

The Tigers during Cervenka's final season in 2019 ranked 10th in rushing, first in yards per attempt (6.5) and gave up the sixth fewest sacks (13).

Several backup Bears guards also play tackle as it's one of their deepest positions, and it would be difficult just for Cervenka to make the roster.

Besides starters Daniels and Cody Whitehair, they can use Alex Bars, Arlington Hambright, Wilkinson and Ifedi at guard, as well.

The offense on Sunday had Dieter Eiselen playing right guard with starters.

