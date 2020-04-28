BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Bring Back Nose Tackle John Jenkins

Gene Chamberlain

John Jenkins is back.

The former Bears nose tackle who has had a history with Bears GM Ryan Pace has signed as a free agent to bolster the defensive line.

Jenkins was with the Bears under former coach John Fox when Vic Fangio was defensive coordinator in 2017 and made eight tackles in eight games played with one start. He was cut before the 2018 season when Matt Nagy took over as coach and went to the New York Giants for one season, then the Miami Dolphins last year. He played all 16 games last season with five starts for the Dolphins.

In 2013, Jenkins entered the league without playing football at a four-year college. He had played at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and was signed by the New Orleans Saints when Pace was working with New Orleans in the front office.

At 6-foot-3, 327 pounds, Jenkins gives the Bears someone who can actually play over center or shade the center as a backup to nose tackle Eddie Goldman. For all intents and purposes they've played without a backup nose tackle the last few years since Jenkins was cut. 

They used Roy Robertson-Harris, Nick Harris, Bilal Nichols or Abdullah Anderson in the role if it was needed. None of those players have the size Jenkins does to be a space eater and lock down the middle of the line. All are 3-4 defensive end types.

Akiem Hicks does have the size to be a nose tackle, but the Bears want to keep him where he can use his speed and strength to get into the backfield.

The Bears  didn't draft a defensive lineman after Williams went to Detroit in free agency, but have signed Mississippi State's Lee Autry and Duke's Trevon McSwain as undrafted free agents.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears NFL Draft 2020 Open Thread/Live Blog | Day 1

The Chicago Bears had no first-round pick but there will be plenty of action on Day 2 with picks slated at No. 43 and No. 50, and possible trades.

Gene Chamberlain

by

SI Draft Tracker

The Bears Starter Who Could Be Challenged by a Rookie

Rookie defensive back Kindle Vidor could be the one draft pick who comes in and unseats an established starter at his position

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Get Blanked in Undrafted Free Agent QB Market

Tyler Bray looks like the Bears third-string quarterback for this year again after they not only failed to draft a quarterback but didn't sign one as an undrafted free agent

Gene Chamberlain

Grading the Bears' 2020 NFL Draft

The highest-drafted cornerback since 2014, a tight end who could be a long-term answer and three potentially useful players was offset by the failure to draft a safety or help on the defensive line and i atnside linebacker

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Hub Finds Good Reason for Bears to Trade Future Pick

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Darnell Mooney Brings Speed to Route Running

Only Kevin White ran a faster 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine than Darnell Mooney in the last 11 years

Gene Chamberlain

Questions Linger About Four Bears Draft Picks

Some issues about four Bears draft picks probably need closer scrutiny before they can count it a successful selection process.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Cut Begins Reduction of Tight End Group

Cutting tight ends is something the Bears figure to do with regularity after they had 10 under contract, and then drafted one, and the first one to go is Dax Raymond

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Still Have Options at Safety After Missing Out in Draft

If the Bears want more competition than Deon Bush, Jordan Lucas, Kentrell Brice and DeAndre Houston-Carson for the other starting safety spot, they can find a few faces in free agency still including Tony Jefferson

Gene Chamberlain

UFA With a Real Chance: Oregon Back Artavis Pierce

Running back Artavis Pierce will be trying to beat out his former Oregon teammate Ryan Nall for a spot on the Bears' 53-man roster when training camp begins after signing as an undrafted free agent in Chicago

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain