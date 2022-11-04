In one day the Bears offensive line just got a good deal healthier.

The Bears were beneficiaries of a few surprise Friday injury developments. Right tackle Larry Borom cleared the NFL's concussion protocol and after missing the first two practices this week was able to do a full practice on Friday. As a result, Borom has been removed all together from the report and can play.

Borom missed the Dallas game last week after he was injured against New England.

They also know they will have Cody Whitehair back on the field as he has recovered from a right knee injury. A 21-day window to consider Whitehair for a return had already begun and they activated him on Friday to the 53-man roster for game day. Whitehair had been on IR since Oct. 5.

Borom last week was replaced by Riley Reiff. Whitehair's sub last week was Michael Schofield but before that Lucas Patrick had played there and suffered a toe injury.

Another break of sorts for the Bears came in the secondary as both safety Eddie Jackson and slot cornerback Kyler Gordon went through full practices Friday after limited practices on Wednesday and Thursday, and both are off the injury report.

Considering the Miami Dolphins firepower at receiver, the Bears can use the full health in their secondary.

The only player on the injury report for Chicago is reserve guard Ja'Tyre Carter. The rookie was ill on Friday and did not practice, so he is listed as questionable.

Teven Jenkins, who was a question earlier in the week when he missed part of a practice due to a back issue, had returned for full practices on Thursday and Friday and is no longer on the report.

