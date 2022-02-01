Joe Brady Latest to Get Good Look from Bears

Matt Eberflus continues to build his Bears coaching staff even as the Senior Bowl practices have begun in Mobile, Ala.

The latest interest in a possible assistant is one who shows how Eberflus plans long term as well as short term.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday that former Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady was interviewing for an offensive coaching spot in Chicago.

Brady was actually being talked about as a potential head coach for some team during the season but the Panthers' season took a drastic downturn and he was fired by Matt Rhule.

Schuyler Calliahn of All Panthers summed up the situation as Brady just being too young for the NFL offensive coordinator responsibility.

Brady was LSU's passing game coordinator and receivers coach two years ago when they won the national title with Joe Burrow at quarterback and receivers Justin Jefferson, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Ja'Marr Chase.

So failing as offensive coordinator isn't entirely surprising. Also, Brady didn't have anything to do with the Panthers having Sam Darnold, Cam Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback.

The Panthers finished 29th in passing, one spot ahead of the Bears.

At 32 years old, Brady may merely need more seasoning working with quarterbacks and receivers and a quarterbacks coaching position/passing game coordinator spot with the Bears could work.

One of the responsibilities of the head coach is looking long term, and Eberflus pointed this out during Monday's first press conference. He'd be doing it by hiring Brady.

The Bears have hired an offensive coordinator who could very well be leaving town after one year in Luke Getsy. He was a head coaching candidate this offseason and no doubt will be again if the Bears offense doesn't bomb out in his first year.

Having a former NFL offensive coordinator and successful assistant under Getsy who could be next in line for offensive coordinator is long-range planning defined.

Brady's background sets up well for even a head coach in the future. He started out as a defensive assistant, linebackers coach for his alma mater William & Mary. He was an assistant at Penn State, as well, then entered the NFL as a Saints offensive assistant under Sean Payton in 2017.and spent two years there before getting the passing game coordinator job at LSU.

