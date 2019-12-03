The potential for blown coverages in the secondary against Dallas' passing attack looms large for the Bears after Prince Amukamara missed another practice on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury.

Amukamara actually suffered the hamstring injury against Detroit, according to coach Matt Nagy.

Unlike in other weeks, there is also an injury report issued the day before the game because the Bears play on Thursday after a Thursday game, so Amukamara's actual status for the game will not be decided until Wednesday.

"We have a couple guys there that could have an opportunity to go if Prince can't, Kevin Toliver and some other guys," Nagy said. "That's one of those deals where if Prince is not able to go or whoever it is on the team can't, we feel like we have pretty good depth."

The options for the Bears without Amukamara include Toliver at right cornerback or Buster Skrine lining up there except in obvious passing situations. Then he would move back in to slot corner and Toliver would come on the field and play right cornerback. Another option is just playing Skrine there while rookie Duke Shelley plays slot corner.

Sherrick McManis has been available to play slot corner in past years but he moved to safety this year and is now on injured reserve with a groin injury.

Tackle Bobby Massie missed another practice with an ankle injury. He missed last week's game, as well, and Cornelius Lucas played in his place.

Also still out of practices are tight end Ben Braunecker and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel with concussions, and linebacker Danny Trevathan with an elbow injury.

Defensive end Bilal Nichols was limited in practice due to a knee condition, as he usually is when the Bears practice indoors on artificial turf.

On the other hand, the Bears do get a break on the other side of the ball. One of the first names Nagy mentioned when he talked about what his offense had to be concerned with this week was Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, but Vander Esch will miss a third straight game with a neck injury.

