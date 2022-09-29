Although the Bears have a few key players back at practice on a limited basis, they still have real health problems as they worked toward Sunday's game with the New York Giants.

Tight end Ryan Griffin returned from Achilles heel soreness and wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. from a hamstring injury to practice on a limited basis. And the Bears had Sunday's man of the hour, Roquan Smith, practicing on a limited basis after he'd missed practice all last week due to a quad injury.

However, they still were without cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to a quad injury. It's the same injury that kept Johnson out of Sunday's game. Undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones replaced him in the lineup.

The key return is Jones, whose speed they could badly use in the offense if not special teams. He had tried to return two weeks ago but ended up sidelined again.

"Yeah, I definitely had a setback and that's why it extended a little," Jones said Wednesday. "I mean, it happens but it just shows how willing I am to get back out there."

Jones said he has been staying up on what plays are called in practices and games and knows his position well enough to help Justin Fields get the passing game into gear.

"I can help him out a lot," Jones said. "That's why they drafted me early in the third round. That's really been on my mind. I've been visualizing that and manifesting, so when that day comes, I'm definitely going to go out there and give it my all, and show everybody what I can do, and prove it to myself."

Running back David Montgomery missed with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's game and both linebacker Matthew Adams and safety Dane Cruikshank missed practice on Wednesday with hamstring injuries. They both missed Sunday's game with those injuries.

By comparison with the Giants, the Bears seem relatively healthy. The Giants were without seven players and had two limited on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, linebacker Jihad Ward and wide receiver WanDale Robinson all missed with knee injuries while defensive back Nick McCloud was sidelined with a hamstring and defensive back CorDale Flott with a calf injury. Also, wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss he game due to a torn ACL suffered in Monday's game with Dallas.

Defensive back Juistin Layne went through a limited practice and is in the concussion protocol while defensive back Aaron Robinson was limited as he recovers from an appendectomy last week.

