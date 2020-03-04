With the Bears in the market for a right cornerback, perhaps all they need to do is talk to their left cornerback.

Two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller might know whether his brother, Kendall, could be a viable candidate to fill the vacancy.

Kendall Fuller just turned 25 and is a free agent for the first time after making the interception to seal the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.

It capped off a season of struggles for Kyle Fuller's younger brother. He missed five weeks with a thumb injury, had a 131.6 passer rating against and when targeted allowed 25 receptions on 33 passes. Pro Football Focus gave Fuller a 61.4 grade, his worst since his rookie year in Kansas City when he wasn't yet a starter.

The Redskins traded Fuller to the Chiefs in the Alex Smith deal following an outstanding second season in 2017 when he received a 90.6 PFF grade and made four interceptions while playing two-thirds of the defensive snaps.

Fuller never reached this type of success with the Chiefs and it seems unlikely they'd retain him considering how Charvarius Ward and Bashaud Breeland stepped up at the position.

Fuller would be a low-cost option and the Bears could put him into a four-way battle with Kevin Toliver, Tre Roberson and a draft pick at the position. A one-year prove-it type of deal might appeal to Fuller, much like the one the Bears signed Prince Amukamara to in 2017 and safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix last year.

Kendall Fuller's promise as a third-round draft pick and his strong second season could indicate he yet could become a consistent starter.

His brother is living proof of how a player's career can turn.

Kyle Fuller had a knee injury that required surgery in August of 2016 and when he returned his game took off, eventually earning Pro Bowl berths in 2018 and last season, as well as All-Pro status in 2018.

Money shouldn't be a big issue with Kendall Fuller. He has started just 31 of 55 games played and last year earned $2.02 million. It would be a cap-saving type of move and they could devote the money saved to a contract extension for Allen Robinson or to free agent linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, a safety or bringing in some offensive help.

It's a situation where competition could breed a starter who takes over Amukamara's spot and the Bears would have better depth in the secondary than last season.

Then again, they'd also have to consider the potential negative aspect of having two brothers on the same team. If one had to be cut, it can leave bitter feelings. Money issues can become complicated, as well.

Nevertheless, the upside far outweighs the negative in this situation and it would be an addition worth exploring.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven