The Bears defense will be relying on reserves in the secondary and in their pass rush on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Cornerback Kindle Vildor on Friday's final injury report is listed as out for the game after he was unable to practice Friday due to the ankle injury he suffered in pass coverage against Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

Without Vildor, it's likely to mean playing time for Jaylon Jones. The undrafted Mississippi rookie started one game earlier this year while Jaylon Johnson was injured. He has been on the field for 28% of defensive snaps and has allowed 13 completions in 16 attempts when targeted, according to Sportradar.

The Bears likely will be relying on Trevis Gipson, Dominique Robinson and Kingsley Jonathan off the edge in the game. Robinson, a fifth-round rookie, had a big first game with a sack and half in his debut but no sacks since.

"He’s really practiced well," coach Matt Eberflus said. "He’s expected to make more splash plays, more plays that are meaningful, impactful plays. More tackles, more QB pressures, and we expect that out of him going forward."

Veteran defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has been listed as doubtful for Sunday's game after a week of missed practice due to a knee injury.

The Bears also will go into the game with both Johnson and guard Teven Jenkins as questionable after they went through limited practices on Thursday and Friday, Jenkins with a hip injury and Johnson with an oblique injury.

For Detroit, one of its most consistent offensive performers, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, will miss a second straight game with a back injury, leaving the Lions to use Tom Kennedy with Kalif Raymond and Amon-Ra St. Brown in the receiver corps.

Tackle Matt Nelson (calf) is doubtful while safety Kerby Joseph (concussion), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) and slot cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle) are questionable. Coach Dan Campbell told Detroit media that Joseph is expected to play as he had cleared the concussion protocol even.

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven