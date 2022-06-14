Bears sack record setter Robert Quinn did not show for mandatory minicamp and coach Matt Eberflus refused to discuss the situation.

Bears rookie defensive end Dominique Robinson is probably getting a little more first-team exposure than coaches would like.

Robinson on Tuesday figured to be back with the second team as starting defensive end Robert Quinn returned to Halas Hall for mandatory minicamp.

Only, Quinn didn't show up after coach Matt Eberflus had expressed optimism last week that the team's single-season record holder for sacks would end an offseason away from Halas Hall and start practicing.

"We're not talking about that as an organization," Eberflus said, adding the matter is now in the hands of GM Ryan Poles. "We hoped he would be here. He’s not. Ryan and his staff are going to work through that. I really don’t have any other comment other than that about Robert Quinn."

Quinn hasn't been a total ghost. He was at Halas Hall for the April Brian Piccolo Award he received, but has missed a voluntary minicamp and three weeks of voluntary OTAs before missing this week's mandatory minicamp.

"Have I communicated with him? Sure," Eberflus said. "Yeah, I've talked to him. Wished him happy birthday a few weeks ago and we’ve talked to them.

"In terms of being here, not being here, I'm going to leave that up to Ryan."

Players missing mandatory minicamps are usually fined. Quinn joins a handful of players around the league who are or have skipped mandatory minicamp this year, including Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin and Seattle receiver DK Metcalf. Both of those players have contracts ending after this season but Quinn's contract is not up until after 2024.

Quinn's decision to skip on a 100-degree day for the start of minicamp naturally leads to more speculaton about the possibility a trade.

The Bears had another key defensive player absent from the field Tuesday. Their top draft pick, cornerback Kyler Gordon, watched from the sidelines as starter Jaylon Johnson played right cornerback with the first team and made an interception.

Gordon missed last week's OTAs but Eberflus will not reveal if there is an injury involved. At the team's rookie minicamp in early May Gordon did miss some practice time but Eberflus said then the second-round pick was suffering from leg cramps.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven