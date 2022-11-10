It's not like the Bears defense lacks problems.

Now they have more, as two defensive starters and backup safety Dane Cruikshank were unable to practice on Wednesday.

Cruikshank was ill, but defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad has a knee injury and cornerback Kindle Vildor an ankle injury suffered in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Backup defensive back Josh Blackwell also has a knee injury and was limited in practice.

Muhammad's injury is about costly as it can get for the Bears as they already have very little pass rush and he is also their most stout run defender at end.

Detroit's offense already figured to pound running back D'Andre Swift at the Bears edges all game anyway, and without Muhammad the Bears will be at a disadvantage trying to stop it.

The Bears rank 29th in the NFL in sacks with 13 and are next-to-last in the NFL at defending third downs, largely because they haven't been able to stop teams on second down.

"Winning on third down a lot of times is creating pressure on third down to get the quarterback uncomfortable," coach Matt Eberflus said. "Ideally, you'd like to do the with your front four, but sometimes you have to mix it up and be able to change things, where you send five, six and different things and create different looks for the quarterback.

"We just gotta do a better job being creative that way and we’re looking to do that this week."

The Lions had a few injuries, including Swift, who was limited Wednesday with ankle and shoulder injuries. Cornerback Chase Lucas (ankle) and wide receiver Josh Reynolds (back) missed Wednesday's practice.

Also limited for the Lions were safety Kerby Joseph (concussion), safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), tackle Matt Nelson (calf), cornerback A.J. Parker (hip), center Frank Ragnow (foot), linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (elbow) and running back Jamaal Williams was given a veteran's day off.

