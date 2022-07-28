The first day of practice didn't address every big question about personnel.

The Bears showed some things they hadn't done much of in OTAs, but for most of the practice they lined up opposite end of the field from the media viewing point and had reserves standing between the action and the bleachers blocking the view. Still, it was possible to detect a bit of what occurred at a practice that was closed to the public except for some invited groups.

Without linebacker Roquan Smith participating, strong side linebacker Matthew Adams moved over to the weak side.

The offensive line was exactly the same as the end of minicamp with rookie Braxton Jones Jr. at starting left tackle, Sam Mustipher at starting right guard and Larry Borom at starting right tackle. However, that could change since Riley Reiff and Michael Schofield just signed. Schofield is Mustipher's competition and Reiff is competition for Jones after spending most of his career playing left tackle. The two new veterans are just doing walk-throughs as they learn the playbook.

One change was in punt return. Eddie Jackson got to take some returns. He didn't take many. There was a rotation of returners and the bulk of the punt returns went to Velus Jones Jr.

"It's all hands on deck, right?" coach Matt Eberflus said. "So we're looking at all those guys back there, if it's Velus or Pringle or whoever it is back there returning those kicks or punts. That's going to be an important piece. We want explosive athletes out on the field and the more we can do that. Eddie's certainly that. He's going to be competing for those things. Is it for the second spot or the third spot? I dunno. But he can certainly do it."

Another surprise came at slot cornerback when rookie Kyler Gordon got some reps at the position, although most of them went to veteran Tavon Young.

"We're gonna evaluate that nickel spot day to day," coach Matt Eberflus said. "Now what's the best combination of three corners on the field at the same time? That's an important piece to what we’re looking for defensively."

Players can't wear pads yet and the practice lasted just 80 minutes by order of the CBA. The ramping up will allow for longer practices as they go on and the pads come on Aug. 1.

Also:

Linebacker Jack Sanborn made a bobbling interception.

Darnell Mooney had a long TD catch from Justin Fields in scrimmaging and during one-on-one red zone work Velus Jones beat Gordon for a TD.

Jaquan Brisker flashed with a pass breakup.

