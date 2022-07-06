Only twice all season are the Bears favored to win games, according to one on-line sports book.

It's safe to say the smart money is not on the Bears this year.

The gambling site BetOnLine.ag released betting lines for single games through Week 16 and the Bears are favored to win exactly twice. They'll be underdogs 13 times. The odds on the final two games are released later.

Justin Fields and the Bears are favored only in their Week 3 game at home against Houston and in their Week 10 home game against the Detroit Lions. They are favored by a field goal over Lovie Smith's Texans and by two points over the Lions.

Their longest odds come in Week 8 when they play at Dallas as a 10 1/2-point underdog. They are 10-point underdogs at Green Bay in Week 2 and 9 1/2-point dogs at New England in Week 7.

As bad as this looks for the Bears, they are not even underdogs the most time among teams within their division.

The Lions are favored in only one game and underdogs in 14. Only against Jacksonville in Detroit for Week 13 are the Lions favored. They are 2 1/2-point favorites for this Dec. 4 game.

Minnesota is a favorite in nine of the 15 games and Green Bay in 13 of its first 15 games.

The over/under for Bears wins this year is 6 1/2, according to the Sports Illustrated sports book.

Last season the Bears finished 6-11 against the point spread.

Bears Against the Spread in 2022

Through Week 16

Week 1: +6 at home against San Francisco 49ers

Week 2: +10 at Green Bay Packers

Week 3: -3 at home against Houston Texans

Week 4: +3 1/2 at N.Y. Giants

Week 5: +8 at Minnesota Vikings

Week 6: +1 1/2 home vs. Washington Commanders

Week 7: +9 1/2 at New England Patriots

Week 8: -10 1/2 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 9: +3 home vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 10: -2 home vs. Detroit Lions

Week 11: +3 1/2 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 12: +2 1/2 at New York Jets

Week 13: +7 home vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 15: +4 home vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: +8 1/2 home vs. Buffalo Bills.

