Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons | Julio Jones Inactive

Gene Chamberlain

Wide receiver Julio Jones will not play for Atlanta due to a hamstring injury. 

Apparently there had been a question about whether the game could be moved to Monday after the COVID-19 positive test by A.J. Terrell but nothing has come of it according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Inactives

Bears

CB Duke Shelley

OLB Trevis Gipson

OL Arlington Hambright

DL Daniel McCullers

WR Riley Ridley

Falcons

S Ricardo Allen

CB Kendall Sheffield

WR Julio Jones

LB Foye Oluokun

T Kaleb McGary

DE Takk McKinley

DT Deadrin Senat

