Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons | Julio Jones Inactive
Gene Chamberlain
Wide receiver Julio Jones will not play for Atlanta due to a hamstring injury.
Apparently there had been a question about whether the game could be moved to Monday after the COVID-19 positive test by A.J. Terrell but nothing has come of it according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Inactives
Bears
CB Duke Shelley
OLB Trevis Gipson
OL Arlington Hambright
DL Daniel McCullers
WR Riley Ridley
Falcons
S Ricardo Allen
CB Kendall Sheffield
WR Julio Jones
LB Foye Oluokun
T Kaleb McGary
DE Takk McKinley
DT Deadrin Senat
