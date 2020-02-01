BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Watching Super Bowl LIV Through Eyes of Bears Fans

Gene Chamberlain

There has to be a rooting interest for Bears fans if they can't pull for their own team in the Super Bowl, or can't root against the Green Bay Packers.

There are obvious attractions on both sides of the ball, but unless you're a real sadist Bears fan you're rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs to win this Super Bowl.

The 49ers have Robbie Gould kicking and Raheem Mostert running the ball. Both were Bears and then weren't, and you can sit around beating yourself up over it or beating up Ryan Pace in effigy over it. And throw in the fact they might have had a chance at Jimmy Garoppolo, although this is a stretch.

Is it really a reason to have rooting interest in a team just because they took players who weren't really part of the Bears' future plans and found a use for them?

Well in Garoppolo's case it would actually be easy to see a reason to be a 49ers fan for a day if you were a Bears fan from his home town of Rolling Meadows. That's probably the only legitimate reason for a Bears fan to think 49ers on Sunday.

That's not enough. 

You can always find players from certain areas like this. San Francisco running back Tevin Coleman is from Oak Forest and safety Jimmy Ward went to NIU. The Chiefs have two players with similar Illinois ties in Nick Allegretti, who played at Illinois and is from Frankfort, and Ben Niemann, who is from Sycamore.

The chief reason to be a Chiefs fan on Sunday for Bears fans is Kansas City has become everything the Bears want to be.

Bears coach Matt Nagy comes from the Andy Reid coaching tree. It's better to say you were from the coaching tree of a Super Bowl champion than from the tree of a guy who couldn't win the big game.

Nagy has patterned the Bears on offense after the Chiefs, although he lacks the quarterback he coached for a season with Kansas City, the one Reid has now, and doesn't have the wide receiver speed or the offensive line or the tight ends. Aside from those technicalities, they're similar.

The Chiefs have the Dave Toub connection, as well. The former Bears special teams coordinator is Kansas City's coordinator and for too long has been a guy who should have been a head coach in the NFL. He did an outstanding job in Chicago during the Devin Hester and Robbie Gould era of special teams.

There are a few other coaching connections with the Chiefs. Quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka was Northwestern's quarterback and a good friend and former colleague of Nagy's.

Toub's assistant, Rod Wilson, was a Bears reserve linebacker on the 2006 Super Bowl team. The poor guy didn't get to play special teams that day because he suffered a hamstring injury in Miami during practice for the game.

There is a player connection, too, beyond the fact Patrick Mahomes could have been wearing navy and burnt orange instead of passing for the Chiefs if not for GM Ryan Pace's infatuation with Mitchell Trubisky.

Cornerback Kyle Fuller's little brother Kendall is a cornerback for the Chiefs. He had a thumb injury earlier this season and went out of the lineup five weeks and sort of lost his starting job that way but has been playing anyway in defensive alignments using more than four DBs. He actually started the two playoff wins so far.

The best reason to be a Chiefs fan is just to watch and appreciate Mahomes, and know the Bears don't have to face him for another four years unless they get in the Super Bowl against him.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Could Be Mimicking the Wrong Super Bowl Team

The Chiefs try to score every play but San Francisco grinds it out. The Bears naturally are trying to mimic Kansas City because of Matt Nagy but their personnel might be better suited to taking the 49ers' approach

Gene Chamberlain

1985 Bears Reign as Greatest of NFL's First 100 Champions

The 1985 Chicago Bears rose above other Super Bowl champions because of the way they connected with people. They brought pro football into the mainstream like no other team had or has since.

Gene Chamberlain

One Player Bears Lost Who Must Be Replaced

The Chicago Bears had a small draft last year with a few players who've shown promise, but one of them was lost to the team and he has to be replaced in this year's draft.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Somehow for a little guy Tarik Cohen manages to get an awful lot of spotlight in the offseason and he managed to do it here. Pretty funny.…

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Sparks a Good Super Bowl Buzz

From Bears and former Bears to national broadcasters and websites, Mitchell Trubisky and his possible replacements spark a good buzz at the Super Bowl

Gene Chamberlain

Why Bears Must Keep Three Quarterbacks in 2020

The Bears can't continue this habit of keeping two quarterbacks and another on the practice squad when they have a real need to draft a young passer to learn behind Mitchell Trubisky and another backup.

Gene Chamberlain

Does Past Interest in Gardner Minshew Tip Bears' 2020 Pick

Is it possible the Bears' interest last year in Gardner Minshew says something about who they might be interested in during this year's draft? The combine will tell more, but there's a quarterback in the same offense that produced Minshew who has impressed scouts and stood out at the Senior Bowl.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

One Chicago Bear Who Most Deserves a New Deal

Allen Robinson II led the Bears in production last year and his deal expires after 2020, but there's one other offensive player who has been with the team longer and deserves a contract extension first.

Gene Chamberlain

Trubisky's Shoulder Surgery Shouldn't Affect His Play

Mitchell Trubisky was actually better last year when he played after his left shoulder injury, so the surgery he had to it after the season ended shouldn't have any type of impact on his game.

Gene Chamberlain

by

yannis

DeFilippo Sees Chances for Trubisky to Improve

New Bears quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo hasn't put Mitchell Trubisky in the hopeless category many fans have, and told Bears All-Access he can't wait to get started working with his new student.

Gene Chamberlain