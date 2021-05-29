Justin Fields Commands High Place in Jersey Sales

Justin Fields has a commanding spot among the top five overall in NFL jersey sales but new Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow has control of the top spots.

Perhaps it shows how trendy and fickle football fans can be, but it also reveals how truly starved for a quarterback Chicago is.

The top five NFL jerseys being sold at the moment are not even the numbers worn by players who were in the top five for sales last year in the NFL. In fact, there are only two players among those top five for jersey sales, and three of the jerseys are Bears Justin Fields No. 1, according to Fox Sports.

Fields' navy home No. 1 Bears jersey rates No. 3 overall in sales. His orange Bears jersey is No. 4 overall and his white jersey is No. 5.

The top two jerseys are both Tim Tebow No. 85 in Jaguars teal (No. 1) and black (No. 2). Adam Schefter of ESPN reported last week the top five selling items overall on the NFL.com NFL shop were all Tim Tebow items.

The rankings involving Tebow and Fields are all post-draft numbers.

OFFICIAL TOP 50 in JERSEY SALES THROUGH SUPER BOWL

According to the NFLPA, Tom Brady led the NFL in sales for the 2021 season in standings through the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes was second and Lamar Jackson third.

Tua Tagovailoa was fourth and Aaron Rodgers fifth. The rest of the top 10 was Joe Burrow No. 6, Russell Wilson No. 7, George Kittle No. 8, Josh Allen No. 9 and Ezekiel Elliott No. 10.

The highest ranking Bear on last year's list was Khalil Mack's No. 52 jersey at No. 33 overall.

