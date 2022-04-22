New Bears receiver David Moore has more targets than any Bears wide receiver except Darnell Mooney and a better touchdown percentage than the top Chicago receiver.

It wasn't that long ago when David Moore was being targeted 134 times by Russell Wilson and Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks over three seasons.

That's 68 more times than Packers passers looked to Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in three years and 41 more times than Bears receiver Byron Pringle was targeted in four seasons with the Chiefs.

So it's possible Moore, a street free agent who was given a three-day Bears minicamp tryout, could be more than just another camp body. Moore, who signed a one-year deal Thursday, has had more NFL catches than anyone on the Bears receiver corps except Darnell Mooney, and 13 of his 78 receptions have gone for touchdowns. That's 16.6% of his receptions. Mooney's TD rate is 5.6%.

Then again, Moore did have Wilson throwing to him and not the procession of quarterbacks who flung it to Mooney the last two years.

Moore, 27, is a 6-foot, 215-pounder and was chosen in Round 7 in 2017 by Seattle. He has returned 25 punts for an 8.8-yard average.

Moore is joined by cornerback Greg Stroman as the only tryout players among the five at minicamp who were signed to the Bears roster.

Stroman was also a seventh-round draft pick. At 6-foot, 181 pounds, he played enough for Washington as a rookie to make 38 tackles. His last start came that year in a slot cornerback role for the regular-season finale.

The Bears receiver corps now is comprised of Mooney, Mooney second-year slot receiver Dazz Newsome, Pringle, St.Brown, Isaiah Coulter and Nsibma Webster.

Their cornerbacks are Jaylon Johnson, Sloman, Thomas Graham Jr., Lamar Jackson, Michael Joseph, BoPete Keyes, Duke Shelley, Kindle Vildor and Tavon Young. It would not be a total shock to see the Bears try to convert Jackson to safety as he is 6-2, 215.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven