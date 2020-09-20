Chicago Bears Live Blog | Week 2 Vs. New York Giants
Gene Chamberlain
Fourth Quarter
- Jones to Lewis, runs OB at 10. Kind of a wasted play. This should be last play. At the 10.
- Jones complete to Slayton for 2 yards. Then spikes it. There are eight seconds remaining. Ball is at the 14.
- Jones comlete to Board at the 16, a yard from the first down. Fourth and 1 at the Bears 17. There are 21 seconds left.
- Clock killed. Then incomplete pass to Slayton at sideline against Fuller. Giants face third-and-10 at the 26. There are 26 seconds left.
- Giants at the 26 of the Bears with 31 seconds left after completion of 6 yards
- Reversal. Fourth and 4 at the 32. Ball ruled down at the 32. Clock running with 48 seconds left.