One position on the football field has been almost totally neglected by Bears general manager Ryan Pace on draft day.

It's not because they've had a future inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame manning the position, either.

Pace has drafted 32 players and only one offensive tackle. They've only drafted one quarterback and one tight end, too, but at least the quarterback was the second one chosen that season and the tight end went in Round 2.

The pick Pace devoted to tackle was a sixth-rounder. He took Tayo Fabuluje in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Bears played with Charles Leno Jr. and Bobby Massie at tackle, a seventh-round draft pick and fourth-rounder who was signed as a middle-range free agent.

Tackle at one time was regarded as the most important position on the line.

Considering how poor the Bears have been in short-yardage offense and running the ball when they really need to, and how they haven't been able to throw the ball downfield with any regularity the last three seasons, maybe it's time to seriously look at a position which can help make it possible for all of these things to happen.

The Bears' blocking scheme makes guards and center at least as important--if not more important--than tackle. You still need tackles to protect the quarterback if you're going to throw downfield. If not, then they wouldn't have given up two first-round picks and a third for Khalil Mack, a guy who beats tackles.

Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson named tackles at four of the first 11 picks in his latest mock draft. ESPN's Todd McShay released his first two-round mock draft and four of the first 16 players taken are offensive tackles.

So maybe it's good for Pace to actually take a tackle early in a draft. His mentor, Mickey Loomis in New Orleans, has taken three tackles in Round 4 or earlier since 2015.

The Bears might have other needs in Round 2, and at least in theory they have addressed this spot. They signed Seattle free agent tackle Germain Ifedi, although it's also possible he fits in as a guard replacement for Rashaad Coward. Regardless, it's questionable whether Ifedi is even better than Coward because he struggled throughout his entire four years with the Seahawks whether he lined up at tackle or guard.

It's difficult to pinpoint the type of tackle Pace would want to draft because the only one he drafted got into four NFL games, never started one, was suspended four games as a rookie for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy and was cut the following June.

So it's safe to say drafting a tackle early is one option Pace has where it would be difficult for anyone to second-guess him.

For a while early in the predraft process, one real steal seemed to be there at the position according to mock drafts. Houston's Josh Jones seemed an ideal fit, but quickly began ascending and seemed to cement his first-round status at the Senior Bowl.

Another tackle whose stock has shot up the charts is Boise State's Ezra Cleveland, who showed at the combine he could run like a pass rusher despite being 6-foot-6, 311 pounds. Most mocks are putting him slightly ahead of the Bears' second-round possibilities.

Here are some options with scouting based on data from Thedraftnetwork.com, NFLdraftgeek.com, Drafttek.com, Ourlads.com and Profootballready.com

Round 2 Possibilities

Lucas Niang

Texas Christian's 6-foot-6, 315-pound tackle. He has the height and definitely the reach to play the position. Playing in TCU's offense also made him NFL-ready. Several scouting reports lauded his use of his hands in both pass blocking and run blocking, a difficult and essential thing to master on the outside, and something which can separate guard candidates from tackle candidates. The scouting report from thedraftnetwork.com also commended the way he handles twists, stunts and blitzes, which is another rarity for a college tackle. Several scouts commented that he makes an ideal zone blocker, which definitely would be of interest to the Bears. There is a drawback here because he had a hip injury last year but has recovered since then.

Isaiah Wilson

The question some have with Wilson is where to play him, right tackle or guard? Where do you play a 6-foot-7, 350-pound man? Anywhere he wants. Wilson is a massive human and at that weight is remarkably muscular and not fat. He completely overpowers defensive linemen at times and knows how to use his mass. With Wilson, a common thought expressed was he couldn't get to the second level of the defense as a guard in a zone blocking scheme but his combine speed showed he could. The problem with Wilson as a tackle is his pass blocking technique isn't the best even if he possesses ideal size to be a mauling right tackle. However, in the Bears' system the tackles usually can adjust to this by directing edge rushers upfield rather than stymie them at the line.

Robert Hunt

Louisiana's 6-5, 323 lineman has played both tackle and guard and has the size and reach to be a tackle. It's noted by more than one scout how he has to be better with his hands to play tackle in the NFL.

Prince Tega Wanogho

Rare athleticism for his size makes him the ideal left tackle candidate. He is a Nigerian prince who wanted to be a basketball player or even soccer player and played both. At 6-5, 308, he should have no problem sliding his feet and positioning himself to keep pass rushers at bay, but he is very raw and might need seasoning. A team with a tackle already might benefit by drafting him (hint, the Bears).

Matt Peart

UConn's 6-7, 318-pound tackle is the ideal size and has all the physical ability but the question is whether he faced enough top competition. One scouting website, Profootballready.com, regards him as an ideal fit at tackle in a west coast oftense using zone blocking, which of course is the approach used by the Bears. Although he has all the tools, he is another who needs extensive refinement.

Later Rounds

Jack Driscoll

Auburn's 6-5, 306-pounder started his career at UMass and has wowed scouts with his technique. Thedraftnetwork.com even commented extensively on how he can reach in and put 3-techniques on their rear ends even when he's supposed to be blocking a defensive end. His quickness is also lauded but it's also universal among scouts that he's a player who has to get much stronger and heavier.

Ben Bartch

This is the lineman at the combine who had the odd protein shake with Gatorade, cottage cheese, eggs and about anything else he could found in the fridge or on the floor. The problem with him is obvious and one which should concern any team hoping he'd play right away during a season when practices might be delayed. He's from Division III St. John's in Minnesota and hasn't faced real competition aside from the Senior Bowl. At 6-5, 308, he did hold up well in the Senior Bowl and the ability to move his feet quickly, which makes sense because he once played tight end. He'd be worth taking as a long-term project but not to help immediately. It's been widely reported the Bears spoke to him in the draft process.

Charlie Heck

He's a legacy, so the Bears have to take him, right? Former Bears tackle Andy Heck's son is 6-8, 311 pounds. The Bears spoke with him and so have the Chiefs, which is where his dad is currently coaching the line. Smart and with obvious background for the game, scouts say they wanted to see him get stronger. He already has good quickness and showed it for a 6-8 guy with 5.16-second speed in the 40. Mitchell Trubisky would like the pick. He played at North Carolina.

Saahdiq Charles

A bit short for tackle but has a good reach at 6-4, 321, there is a red flag on him because he missed six games with a disciplinary suspension last year at LSU. As a result, he's going to have to convince teams he's matured. His 5.06-second time in the 40 and athletic ability should convince some he's worth the risk.

