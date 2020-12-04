The Bears had a few unresolved injury situations pop up Friday and it's unclear how they'll impact who is available to play against the Detroit Lions.

In all, there are nine questionable players on the injury report, but neither linebacker Roquan Smith nor guard Alex Bars had injury designations even though they missed practice.

They might be the biggest questions of all

Coach Matt Nagy was asked if the situations might involve COVID-19 testing issues.

"Again, it's on here as non-injury related did not participate," Nagy said. "So it's all a little bit, I can't get into all of that. Just so you understand, some of this stuff I don't now what all I can and cant say, so...."

Nagy did confirm he expected Smith to play against the Lions.

"We do, and it's non-injury related so he did not participate today but I do expect him to play," Nagy said.

Also, both wide receivers Allen Robinson and Darnell Mooney were bothered by knee injuries and Mooney sat out practice while Robinson went through a partial practice.

Nagy labeled it "precautionary" with both.

"It was something that we're trying to be smart with some of that and making sure we're staying more on the conservatve side and being precautionary with both of those guys," Nagy said.

Akiem Hicks practiced Friday on a limited basis for the second straight day despite his hamstring injury. Both he and Khalil Mack (back) are questionable. Mack also went through a limited practice.

Others questionable include tackle Charles Leno Jr. (toe), quarterback Nick Foles (hip), outside linebacker James Vaughters and tackle/guard Germaini Ifedi (calf).

The Bears have no one who has been ruled out for the game at thiis point.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven