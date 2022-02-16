Bears Hire New Strength and Conditioning Supervisor

Skip to main content
New Bears Conditioning Supervisor Hired

New Bears Conditioning Supervisor Hired

Former Vikings strength and conditioning coach Brent Salazar has been hired by the Bears in the new role of Clyde Emrich Director of High Performance.

USA Today

Former Vikings strength and conditioning coach Brent Salazar has been hired by the Bears in the new role of Clyde Emrich Director of High Performance.

The Bears revised their strength and conditioning program Tuesday by creating a new position and hiring a former NFL strength and conditioning coach as a supervisor.

They hired former Vikings head strength and conditioning coach Brent Salazar to the newly created position of Clyde Emrich Director of High Performance.

This position was named for Emrich, the team's long-time strength coach who passed away in November.

In the role, Salazar oversees the strength and conditioning and sport science departments and works with the athletic training staff.

Read More

Salazar had worked for two years at Kitman Labs as a performance strategist and was director of performance for the United States Tennis Association from 2017-20.

"We are excited to add this key hire to our football operations staff, a newly created position to oversee, align and continue to develop our strength and conditioning and sports science to optimize player performance," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said. "Players maximizing their potential in preparation, on the field, in recovery and rehabilitation is critical to their overall athletic performance and ultimately team success. To honor the late Clyde Emrich, a pioneer in this space, is very fitting for the Director of High Performance."

Poles was familiar with Salazar because he was the assistant strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City for the Chiefs from 2007-15, and Poles with with the organization most of that time.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Salazar served as the assistant director of athletic performance at the University of the Pacific.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

USATSI_16258551
News

Bears Hire New Strength and Conditioning Supervisor

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17065097
News

Bears Need Help from Their New Tight End Experts

38 minutes ago
USATSI_16068822
News

Finding Justin Fields Help Highest Priority in Mock Drafts

9 hours ago
USATSI_17479337
News

Projecting Bears Free Agency One Month Out: Offense

22 hours ago
USATSI_16645763
News

Joel Iyiegbuniwe Blasts Bears for Not Giving Him a Chance

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_17444039
News

Bears Free Agency One Month Out: The Defensive Side

Feb 14, 2022
USATSI_7537912
News

Top 10 Bears Plays in the Super Bowl

Feb 13, 2022
My Video 46gvfg_Moment
News

Grading the Hiring of 2022 Bears Coaching Staff

Feb 13, 2022