Bears Hire New Strength and Conditioning Supervisor

The Bears revised their strength and conditioning program Tuesday by creating a new position and hiring a former NFL strength and conditioning coach as a supervisor.

They hired former Vikings head strength and conditioning coach Brent Salazar to the newly created position of Clyde Emrich Director of High Performance.

This position was named for Emrich, the team's long-time strength coach who passed away in November.

In the role, Salazar oversees the strength and conditioning and sport science departments and works with the athletic training staff.

Salazar had worked for two years at Kitman Labs as a performance strategist and was director of performance for the United States Tennis Association from 2017-20.

"We are excited to add this key hire to our football operations staff, a newly created position to oversee, align and continue to develop our strength and conditioning and sports science to optimize player performance," Bears general manager Ryan Poles said. "Players maximizing their potential in preparation, on the field, in recovery and rehabilitation is critical to their overall athletic performance and ultimately team success. To honor the late Clyde Emrich, a pioneer in this space, is very fitting for the Director of High Performance."

Poles was familiar with Salazar because he was the assistant strength and conditioning coach in Kansas City for the Chiefs from 2007-15, and Poles with with the organization most of that time.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Salazar served as the assistant director of athletic performance at the University of the Pacific.

