Bears Injury Report: Allen Robinson, David Montgomery Will Play

The Bears pulled both Allen Robinson and Justin Fields off the injury report Friday as both went through full practices, while Akiem Hicks also had a full practice and is questionable.

The final Bears injury report Friday showed they are as healthy as they've been in a few months.

Justin Fields finished a full week of practice without a problem for his broken ribs and has been pulled from the final report, so he is good to go. Also, wide receiver Allen Robinson practiced all week and had a full practice on Friday. Like with Fields, Robinson was removed from the injury report as his hamstring injury has apparently healed.

The question is whether Fields can be at the same level where he'd been when he suffered the broken ribs. Coach Matt Nagy thought Fields knocked off some rust this week.

"Well you try to do that in practice and I thought in particular for Justin he was in a place this week where I thought he was playing fast," Nagy said. "And that's some of the rust that you try to knock off.

"When you get to the game it's always a little different when you start but like most players those first couple plays you get going and then you're back in your element."

Running back David Montgomery was also removed from the injury report after he went through a full practice Friday. He had been listed with shoulder and glute injury.

Only five players in all are on the injury report. Both quarterback Andy Dalton (hand) and wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (foot) are doubtful. Defensive end Akiem Hicks (ankle) and lineman Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs) are questionable but both went through full practices on Friday so they should be able to play. Neither one missed a practice this week.

Hicks has been out since Nov. 8.

"Every game is important, and then when you throw the Packers game into it, these guys they understand the magnitude of the rivalry," Nagy said. "And so Akiem has been somebody that you've seen over his career that he's been able to do everything that he can to get out there and play. But these guys have got to be smart, too."

Backup edge rusher Cassius Marsh has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Marsh did not practice Friday after he was limited on Thursday.

The only players who did not go through a full practice on Friday were Goodwin, Marsh and Dalton.

Nick Foles will be the backup with Dalton unlikely to play.

"The question with him is the pain and the swelling," Nagy said.

Dalton suffered the injury to his non-throwing hand trying to make a tackle on an interception.

