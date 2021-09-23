Bears Injury Report: Eddie Goldman Practicing Again

After getting in one limited practice last week but missing two straight games, nose tackle Eddie Goldman went through another limited practice on Wednesday with hopes of playing against Cleveland.

There were no huge surprises on the injury report for the Bears as they began working with quarterback Justin Fields for his first start Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

The biggest development beyond quarterback Andy Dalton sitting out on a week-to-week basis with his knee injury was nose tackle Eddie Goldman joining practice on a limited basis after missing the first two games due to a knee injury. He had practiced on Wednesday of last week on a limited basis but then on Thursday was back to watching practice and missed the game.

New injuries included a groin injury to wide receiver Darnell Mooney and hamstring to safety Tashaun Gipson but both were able to practice on a limited basis.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks missed practice due to illness while tight end Jimmy Graham was given a veteran's day off.

The Bears now have Mario Edwards Jr. available after his PED policy violation from last year and he's expected to be on the active roster for the first time for a game this season.

Apparently watching his team due to suspension didn't sit well.

"I got a chip on my shoulder, period," he said. "These two weeks didn’t add any extra to it. I have a chip just because I want to get my respect. That’s what I play for."

The defense had two different type of games, a strong one and a terrible one. Watching both only made Edwards want to be on the field more.

"The first game, I wanted to be out there and help and try to contribute the best way I can," he said. "Then they were having a party out there the next week, so I was like, 'man, I can't wait to get out there and get me some.' So that's how it was."

For Cleveland, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was a full-go in practice after missing two games while rehabbing the ACL he had surgically repaired following an injury last November. Quarterback Baker Mayfield also had a shoulder issue but practiced in full.

The players Cleveland had out were offensive lineman Chris Hubbard (triceps), linebacker Sione Takitaki (hamstring), center J.C. Trotter (knee) and tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle).

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (knee), guard Joel Bitonio (back), tackle Jack Conklin (knee) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (knee) all practiced on a limited basis.

