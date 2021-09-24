Bears Injury Report: Tashaun Gipson Doubtful to Face Browns

The Bears could be using backup safeties Deon Bush or DeAndre Houston-Carson Sunday in the starting lineup after Tashaun Gipson was listed doubtful for the Browns game.

The Bears will go into Cleveland unlikely to have the full defensive line intact for their game against the Browns and now their secondary is in question.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman missed Friday's practice after practicing Wednesday and Thursday on a limited basis, and is questionable for Sunday's game with a knee injury. It would be the third straight game he has missed after opting out all of last year.

"That literally with him is a day-to-day deal," coach Matt Nagy said. "It's been week to week. It’s day to day and I think, for him, just making sure that we have him where we want him and he feels to how he wants to feel and all that. So, for us it will probably end up being a game-time decision."

Goldman injured his knee in practice during the week prior to the season opener.

The Bears did get defensive end Akiem Hicks back at practice Friday for a full practice after he sat out Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee injury and illness, and he's listed as questionable.

"He had a little illness and I think there's a lot of people right now that are kind of going through that, at least it seems like it," Nagy said.

At least if they have Hicks in the lineup their run defense has a better shot of holding up against Cleveland's powerful running game.

The Bears are fifth in the league against the run, allowing 71.5 yards a game and 3.3 yards per carry even without Goldman. Led by Nick Chubb, the Browns are third in rushing and fifth in yards per attempt at 5.2.

The Bears have another defensive starter who is unlikely to play. Safety Tashaun Gipson is battling a hamstring injury and missed Thursday's and Friday's practices. He is doubtful for the game.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is also questionable due to a groin injury but it appears to be a minor issue. Mooney has been able to practice on a limited basis this week.

Jeremiah Attaochu (hamstring), Marquise Goodwin (ankle), Eddie Jackson (toe) and Bilal Nichols (back) are listed questionable but none missed practice time this week and will play.

The Bears could upgrade or downgrade Goldman on Saturday, the same way they did when they downgraded him prior to the season opener.

Andy Dalton was ruled out for the game earlier in the week, but Nagy said Dalton will be on the sidelines to help both starter Justin Fields and backup Nick Foles.

