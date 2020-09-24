The Bears pass rush had a major boost last week with Robert Quinn's return and could get some aid now from outside the team for Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary missed a second straight practice due to a knee injury on Thursday. McGary would be the veteran player who would be blocking Khalil Mack in Sunday's game.

Atlanta does have an experienced backup tackle in John Wetzel, a 6-foot-7, 328-pounder who has started 24 games in a six-year career but hasn't started a game since 2018.

The problem for the Falcons is their other starting tackle, Jake Matthews, is also injured. Matthews has a knee injury and missed Wednesday's practice, but on Thursday did practice on a limited basis.

The Bears have edge rusher Robert Quinn practicing on a full-time basis now after missing the first game due to an ankle injury, and he had a strip-sack last week. Mack had his first sack, as well, as the pass rush became more effective than against the Lions.

"Obviously I think we made a big jump, we talked about it from Week 1 to Week 2," defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. "So loved where it was last week; got pressure on the quarterback ... got some sacks, got some production, affected the quarterback, like where it's at and we'll continue to improve. Gonna need it big time come Sunday."

The only other Bears injury concern was reserve nose tackle John Jenkins because of a thumb ligament problem and he was placed on injured reserve, as the team picked up Steelers practice squad defensive lineman Daniel McCullers for their 53-man roster.

After holding nine players out of practice on Wednesday, the Falcons (0-2) had eight players miss practice entirely on Thursday.

Their key injury issue remains wide receiver Julio Cruz, who has a hamstring injury and hasn't practiced all week.

Also missing Thursday entirely from practice were: defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle), cornerback Kendall Sheffield (foot), saety Ricardo Allen (elbow), center Alex Mack (veteran's day off), tight end Luke Stocker (hip), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin).

The Falcons had limited participation from defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee), defensive end Charles Harris (ankle), safety Damontae Kazee (hip) and linebacker Foye Oluokun (hamstring).

