James Bettcher Interviews for Bears Defensive Coordinator

Blitzer James Bettcher Latest to Interview with Bears

Former Giants and Cardinals defensive coordinator has ties to Todd Bowles and has always used extra pressure on quarterbacks
Author:
Publish date:

Fans of the blitz in Bears defense will love the thought of James Bettcher becoming defensive coordinator.

Bettcher was thought to be of interest as a candidate for the vacant Bears defensive coordinator spot, and it proved accurate as NFL Network confirmed he had an interview them on Monday. The reason Bettcher was suspected of being of interest is he served as a defensive advisor last year for the Bears after being let go by the New York Giants, and also because he has a friendship with coach Matt Nagy and Nagy's friend, Tampa Bay defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

The hallmark of Chuck Pagano's Bears defense for two years was to avoid the blitz as well as press coverage. Even under Vic Fangio the Bears tended to avoid blitzing much and tried to get pressure on quarterbacks with a four-man rush. 

Bettcher's past tendencies say he would change this if hired.

The Bears ranked 29th in percentage of downs blitzed last year under Pagano, but Betcher's Giants defenses ranked 12th in blitz percentage in 2018 and 13th in 2019. The Giants weren't exactly successful in either year, finishing 25th on defense in 2019 and 24th in 2018.

Bettcher was Arizona Cardinals outside linebackers coach for Bowles, who was the defensive coordinator, in 2013 and 2014. Then he remained in Arizona as defensive coordinator for three seasons and built a reputation as a blitzing coordinator. This carried over to the Giants, where he was in 2018 and 2019.

Bettcher's 2017 Cardinals defense finished third in the league in sacks with 52 and they were fourth in 2016 with 41. Even in New York they managed to get to the quarterback, finishing 10th and 12th in sacks in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The other known candidates for the job are Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards, Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon, Bears defensive line coach Jay Rodgers and Bears safeties coach Sean Desai.

