Corey Levin Caught Bears' Eyes As Interior Line Candidate

Gene Chamberlain

The fact the Bears went out of their way last year to bring Corey Levin to Chicago and then kept him around says something about his ability as an interior offensive lineman.

Now it's up to Levin to show this ability should keep him with the team.

Last season the Bears had both James Daniels and Cody Whitehair capable of playing center, center/guard Ted Larsen as a backup and also had rookie practice squad center Sam Mustipher.

They still saw a potential guard/center available in Corey Levin on the Denver Broncos' practice squad and signed him to their regular roster.

Levin is built more like a center than a guard at 6-foot-4, 307 pounds. He also prefers playing center over guard, but can do both.

Drafted in the sixth round out in 2017 out of Tennessee-Chattanooga, Levin has seen a minor amount of NFL action already. He played in every game for the Tennessee Titans in 2018, either as a fill-in at guard or center or on special teams.

Levin has one NFL start, a 20-19 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also had extensive playing time in relief of injured players in a 26-22 win over the New York Jets and in a 21-0 loss to the Baltimore Ravens that season. His play stood out in the win over the Jets and he played center in that game.

Levin didn't stick with the Titans in 2019 for their run to the AFC championship game. He was cut and signed with the Denver Broncos, who then cut him and put him on the practice squad in September. While with Denver he got to work with one of the more well known offensive line coaches in the league, Mike Munchak.

The Bears signed him off of the Denver practice squad at the end of November and he was inactive for three weeks, then made it onto the game-day active list but didn't play against the Minnesota Vikings in the regular-season finale.

Built more like a center than a guard, Levin would be a possible insurance policy behind Daniels and Whitehair, provided he could beat out Notre Dame grad Sam Mustipher for a spot.

His experience could provide an edge in a roster spot battle against some of the inexperienced guards on the roster like Arlington Hambright and Alex Bars.

Levin does still have practice squad eligibility so it's possible he would wind up being cut and brought back.

Corey Levin at a Glance

Tennessee-Chattanooga G/C

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 307

The Numbers: He has been involved in 140 offensive plays since coming to the NFL in 2017.

Roster Chances: 1 on a 1-5 scale with 5 being the most.

2020 Projection: Cut victim, practice squad player.

