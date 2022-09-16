The Bears will likely be without rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. on Sunday after missing a second straight practice on Friday.

He is officially listed as doubtful due to the hamstring injury which has kept him sidelined almost every day since Week 2 of the preseason. There had been some hope he would return this week after he practiced Wednesday on a limited basis but has not returned since then.

"Same issue, yeah, same issue," coach Matt Eberflus said. "So, we’re just trying to work through it, and see where he is, and trying to be positive with it, and we’ll see where it goes in the next 48 hours.”

BEARS FANS CAN QUALIFY FOR CAPTAIN MORGAN NFL FAN OF THE YEAR

The Bears have no other injury concerns heading into the game.

Khari Blasingame had been the only other Bears player to miss Thursday's practice and their fullback returned Friday but his absence was for personal reasons and not an injury. The only other injury they had been watching was backup tackle Riley Reiff's shoulder but he was able to practice both Thursday and Friday and is not on the injury report.

The makeup of the Packers offensive line will be a gametime decision, especially in the cases of tackle David Bakhtiari and tackle/guard Elgton Jenkins. Both are trying to come back from knee injuries.

Starting guard Jon Runyan had a concussion last week and had missed practice all week until being limited on Friday. He is questionable.

Bakhtiari returned Friday for a limited practice after missing Thursday's practice and going through a limited workout on Wednesday, and the Packers have him listed as questionable for the game.

Last week Bakhtiari also had two limited practices and a missed practice and was questionable, but was held out of the game.

Also questionable is Jenkins, although he has been able to practice Wednesday and Thursday on a limited basis and Friday went through a full practice. He practiced all last week on a limited basis and was questionable, but did not play in the game with Minnesota.

The other Packers injury concern is wide receiver Allen Lazard, who was able to participate on a limited basis Friday and is listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven