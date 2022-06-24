Skip to main content
Second Arrest of a Bears Free Agent

The Bears had a second free agent they signed this offseason arrested as linebacker Matthew Adams reportedly was cited for a misdemeanor of unlawfully carrying or possessing a firearm, according to TMZ.

One thing coach Matt Eberflus told players last week before they left Halas Hall until returning for training camp was to stay out of trouble and already one has been arrested.

Bears linebacker Matthew Adams, the former Indianapolis Colts player, was arrested for misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon—carrying or possessing a firearm—and was cited for having high-capacity magazine with metal-piercing bullets according to a report by TMZ.  Possession of metal-piercing rounds is a code violation in Chicago.

Adams does have a permit for the gun but it wasn't issued in Illinois.

Police reported stopping Adams to talk to him Thursday night after he was near a Jeep that was reported as a stolen vehicle. When they did, they said they found a loaded handgun in the car's center console and the magazine was in the trunk. He was arrested near Lake Street and Michigan Avenue.

Adams told police he had bought the vehicle and there were no charges filed by the previous owner regarding the car.

There will be an Aug. 24 court date for Adams on the weapons charge, TMZ said.

The 26-year-old linebacker has been playing the strong side position in the 4-3 defense with starters in their base package and comes off the field when they move into nickel or dime coverage. He has started nine NFL games in four seasons for Indianapolis and came over as an unrestricted free agent after Eberflus left the Colts. Adas has 55 career tackles and had been a major special teams contributor.

Adams signed for one season and a salary of $1.035 million with a $152,000 bonus.

This is the second Bears arrest this year and both were free agents GM Ryan Poles had just brought to the team.

The first was wide receiver Byron Pringle, the former Chiefs receiver who was arrested for alleged reckless driving and driving with a license suspended or revoked.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

