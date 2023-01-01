Bears and Lions In-Game Blog
Analysis and reporting on Sunday's Bears game against the Lions as Chicago attempts to avoid setting a franchise record nine-game losing streak.
Pregame
Inactives
Bears
- OL Alex Leatherwood
- QB Tim Boyle
- RB Darrynton Evans
- LB Sterling Weatherford
- CB Breon Borders
- OL Ja'Tyre Carter
Lions
- G Kayode Awosika
- DL Michael Brockers
- DL Austin Bryant
- S DeShon Elliott
- RB Justin Jackson
- G Ross Pierschbacher
- Every receiver healthy enough for the Bears to play, including punt returner Dante Pettis and Chase Claypool.
