Bears Missing the Go-To Receiver for Justin Fields
Bears and Lions In-Game Blog

Analysis and reporting on Sunday's Bears game against the Lions as Chicago attempts to avoid setting a franchise record nine-game losing streak.

Chicago Bears
Pregame

Inactives

Bears

  • OL Alex Leatherwood
  • QB Tim Boyle
  • RB Darrynton Evans
  • LB Sterling Weatherford
  • CB Breon Borders
  • OL Ja'Tyre Carter

Lions

  • G Kayode Awosika
  • DL Michael Brockers
  • DL Austin Bryant
  • S DeShon Elliott
  • RB Justin Jackson
  • G Ross Pierschbacher
  • Every receiver healthy enough for the Bears to play, including punt returner Dante Pettis and Chase Claypool.  

