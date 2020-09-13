Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions

Kickoff: Noon

TV: Fox (Dick Stockton, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)

Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote); Sirius XM Channel 232 (Streaming broadcasts 805 Bears, 810 Lions)

The Series: 181st matchup, the Bears lead 101-74-5. The Bears won the last game 24-20 on Thanksgiving at Ford Field. The series began 90 years ago when the Bears lost 7-6 to the Portsmouth Spartans, who later became the Lions

The Line: Lions by 3 (39 over/under).

Streaks: The Bears have lost six straight season openers since their last opening-day win in 2013, 24-20 over Cincinnati at Soldier Field. The Bears have won four straight over the Lions, all under coach Matt Nagy. The Lions have lost six straight within their division

The coaches: Bears coach Matt Nagy has a 20-12 record including 9-3 against the NFC North. Lions coach Matt Patricia has a 9-22-1 record including 2-10 against the NFC North. Patricia's only division wins were two over Green Bay in 2018

2019 Rankings: The Bears were 29th on offense, 25th passing and 27th rushing. They ere eighth on defense, ninth against the pass and ninth against the run

The Lions were 17th on offense, 10th passing and 21st rushing. They were 31st on defense, 32nd (last) passing and 21st rushing

Last year: The Bears won on Thanksgiving at Ford Field 24-20 as David Montgomery caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Trubisky with 4:23 remaining and Eddie Jackson locked it up with an interception. The Bears won the earlier game at Soldier Field 20-13

Of note: Trubisky has thrown nine touchdown passes with one interception in three games against the Lions while Nagy has been head coach, including three in each game he played ... Matt Prater has made 24 of 27 field goals against the Bears

