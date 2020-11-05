SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Bears Take Second Look at QB Jake Rudock and Others

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears are looking for possible help due to injuries and it led them to two quarterbacks, among others.

Mitchell Trubisky's shoulder injury has them giving quarterbacks Jake Rudock and Kyle Sloter tryouts, according to the NFL's tryout list.

Sloter is 6-foot-5, 218 pounds and was the Detroit Lions last year as a backup after the back injury suffered by Matthew Stafford. He has been on the practice squads for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikinigs and was originially signed as an undrafted free agent after playing college ball at Southern Mississippi and Northern Colorado. Sloter had a tryout with the Bears in August.

Rudock was a 2016 sixth-round pick by the Detroit Lions and he was with the Lions practice squad as well as the Miami Dolphins practice squad over the lsat five seasons. The Dolphins cut him from their practice squad earlier this season.

The Bears are also looking for defensive line help due to the shoulder injury by Roy Robertson-Harris and the ankle injury suffered by nose tackle John Jenkins.

They hosted defensive tackles Tyler Clark and Anthony Rush.

Clark is an undrafted player from Georgia who had 6 1/2 sacks and 51 tackles in his four years.

Rush is 6-5, 340 and played a Alabama-Birmingham. He's played 215 snaps on defense in 13 NFL games total over the last two seasons for Philadelphia and Seattle. The Seahawks wavied him Oct. 27.

They took a look also at Jester Weah, a 6-3, 210-pound former Pitt receiver who stood out at the 2018 NFL combine with a 4.43-second 40 time and a 38-inch vertical leap. He went undrafted, signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent and then was on the Texans and Washington practice squads.

Weah, who is the son of Libera's president George Weah, had one good college on with 36 catches for 870 yards and 10 touchdown, in 2016.

They could be worried about receiver depth because they have Javon Wims suspended for two games, and Matt Nagy on Wednesday would not shoot down the idea the team could give Javon Wims disciplinary action beyond the two missed games without pay he has been given by the NFL for his fight Sunday with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

On Wednesday, the NFL shot down Wims' appeal, so he'll have to serve both games of the suspension.

They're also down a receiver after cutting Ted Ginn Jr.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Third Quarters Bothering Bears at Least as Much as Injuries

A 49-7 deficit in third quarters this season has made it tough on the Chicago Bears to stay competitive and coach Matt Nagy is searching for solutions.

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky on Long List of Bears Injured

A sore right shoulder has Mitchell Trubisky sidelined after his only play in five weeks, and the Bears have a long list of wounded as they get ready for Tennessee.

Gene Chamberlain

Hope Brighter for Balanced Bears Offense in Second Half

The Bears ran better using backups on the offensive line last week and did it against a strong run defense, so considering what they have ahead in the defenses they face there is every reason to think they can balance out the attack in the second half of the schedule.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

No Going Back for Javon Wims

https://chicago.suntimes.com/bears/2020/11/4/21549488/bears-javon-wims-suspension-upheld-two-games-unpaid-punch-cj-gardner-johnson-saints-james-thrash-nfl

Gene Chamberlain

Robert Quinn's Rough First Half Leads to Questions

The Chicago Bears haven't had the first-half sack or pressure production numbers anticipated when he signed with the team for five years and $70 million.

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy Derails the Nick Foles Criticism

The Chicago Bears are not losing faith in their starting quarterback after more huddle confusion, penalties and a fight helped disrupt their offense in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Cut Veteran Receiver Ted Ginn Jr.

Ted Ginn Jr. made almost no impact as a receiver and struggled at returning punts, so the Bears have decided to release the 35-year-old veteran.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Mid-Term Report Card: Offensive Line Lags Behind

Having a 3-1 start helped the Chicago Bears mask some of the problems they had at times in the season's first half but moving forward it becomes far more difficult to maintain some of their higher marks.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Lose Germani Ifedi, Jason Spriggs to COVID list

Starting right guard Lachavious Simmons and backup right tackle Jason Spriggs have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, while starting right tackle Bobby Massie has gone on injured reserve.

Gene Chamberlain

Report: Bobby Massie to Miss a Month with Knee Injury

The Chicago Bears will be without starting right tackle Bobby Massie for a month according to a Chicago Tribune report, so they may need to get used to seeing Jason Spriggs on the field.

Gene Chamberlain