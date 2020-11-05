The Bears are looking for possible help due to injuries and it led them to two quarterbacks, among others.

Mitchell Trubisky's shoulder injury has them giving quarterbacks Jake Rudock and Kyle Sloter tryouts, according to the NFL's tryout list.

Sloter is 6-foot-5, 218 pounds and was the Detroit Lions last year as a backup after the back injury suffered by Matthew Stafford. He has been on the practice squads for the Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikinigs and was originially signed as an undrafted free agent after playing college ball at Southern Mississippi and Northern Colorado. Sloter had a tryout with the Bears in August.

Rudock was a 2016 sixth-round pick by the Detroit Lions and he was with the Lions practice squad as well as the Miami Dolphins practice squad over the lsat five seasons. The Dolphins cut him from their practice squad earlier this season.

The Bears are also looking for defensive line help due to the shoulder injury by Roy Robertson-Harris and the ankle injury suffered by nose tackle John Jenkins.

They hosted defensive tackles Tyler Clark and Anthony Rush.

Clark is an undrafted player from Georgia who had 6 1/2 sacks and 51 tackles in his four years.

Rush is 6-5, 340 and played a Alabama-Birmingham. He's played 215 snaps on defense in 13 NFL games total over the last two seasons for Philadelphia and Seattle. The Seahawks wavied him Oct. 27.

They took a look also at Jester Weah, a 6-3, 210-pound former Pitt receiver who stood out at the 2018 NFL combine with a 4.43-second 40 time and a 38-inch vertical leap. He went undrafted, signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent and then was on the Texans and Washington practice squads.

Weah, who is the son of Libera's president George Weah, had one good college on with 36 catches for 870 yards and 10 touchdown, in 2016.

They could be worried about receiver depth because they have Javon Wims suspended for two games, and Matt Nagy on Wednesday would not shoot down the idea the team could give Javon Wims disciplinary action beyond the two missed games without pay he has been given by the NFL for his fight Sunday with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

On Wednesday, the NFL shot down Wims' appeal, so he'll have to serve both games of the suspension.

They're also down a receiver after cutting Ted Ginn Jr.

