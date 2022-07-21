The ability to contribute in coverage or block on special teams is a big asset for many Bears players.

Even after outstanding return men like Cordarrelle Patterson and Jakeem Grant to free agency the last two years, the Bears continue a strong special teams tradition because of the mainstream of blockers and tacklers on return and coverage units who do the dirty work.

DeAndre Houston-Carson has made a career of this to date and some of the additions to the roster this year have done the same with other special teams squads.

The Bears roster countdown to camp continues with players who wear jersys numbered 39-35 and every one of them has been or figures to be special teams contributors this season in Chicago and it is what will give many roster spots because none of them figure to be starters

39 CB Greg Stroman Jr.

5-foot-11, 180 pounds

The Dossier: A slot cornerback who signed as a free agent after three years in Washington. He played in 20 games there, starting three as a rookie in 2018 and made 38 tackles, four pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a recovery. He was plagued by nagging injuries and got on the field defensively only three plays since his rookie year and for only 43 plays since then. He signed with Buffalo's practice squad last December after being cut at the end of training camp by Washington.

2022 Prospectus: Most likely a camp body and possible practice squad player who must prove in training camp and preseason he is finally healthy and should be around. His one season of production was enough to establish he has potential to play but there has been nothing after it.

38 LB Noah Dawkins

6-1, 235

The Dossier: An undrafted fourth-year player who was with Tampa Bay initially and the Jets the last two seasons and has played in 17 games. Only 18 of his 273 career plays have been on defense, including 14 last year. He had a wild pro day time at 4.41 seconds and was said to have pulled his hamstring in the process. The Citadel had used him as a blitzer besides playing off the ball annd he had 12 1/2 career sacks.

2022 Prospectus: If he can harness that great speed, he could find a way onto the roster as a backup and special teams player who has the capability of coming on for an occasional blitz, but the fact he hasn't panned out with two teams already suggests he might have straight-ahead speed but doesn't play as fast. His experience alone will give him a shot at the roster because there are so many rookie competitors for jobs at linebacker. As a 24-year-old, he even could be a practice squad addition if he can't break through to the 53-man roster. To be around, he'll need to improve his tackling.

37 CB Elijah Hicks

5-11 200

The Dossier: A seventh-round pick this year (No. 254) out of California, he missed all of the offseason work due to an unspecified injury. Hicks started out at cornerback and at the end of his third season he moved over to safety to help out at a need spot and produced well enough to be drafted. He had four of his five career interceptions playing safety and forced four fumbles as a senior at this position.

2022 Prospectus: As a member of Ryan Poles' first draft class he'll get every opportunity to make the team. His value as a special teams player and playmaker can go a long way toward that roster spot. The Bears can use a fifth safety behind Dane Cruikshank and DeAndre Houston-Carson, especially one who has also been a cornerback. That type of versatility also lends itself to a roster spot for a player drafted so late.

36 S DeAndre Houston-Carson

6-foot, 202

The Dossier: Bears special teams ace now in his seventh season, DHC has also proven the last two years to have value in the dime defensive package with both of his career interceptions coming then. He has 94 career tackles. Of his 583 plays on defense, 510 of them came in the last two seasons and 419 last year. He has always played more than half the team's special teams plays.

2022 Prospectus: Although it's possible his defensive snaps could be lowered drastically with the addition of Cruikshank, who excels at covering tight ends, Houston-Carson remains a vital special teams player. He has 34 career special teams tackles and four teams fumble recoveries so expecte he'll be around the ball again on kick/punt coverage.

35 DB Jaylon Jones

5-11, 190

The Dossier: An undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M who had 65 tackles and four interceptions in two seasons, he also made 10 pass breakups for 19 games at the school.

2022 Prospectus: Another potential special teams addition but more likely he's in the running for a practice squad spot. He was known for being able to use his long arms well in pass coverage and displayed real suddenness when defending passes.

35 FB Khari Blasingame

6-foot, 233

The Dossier: Former Titans fullback, he was on the field for 317 plays in three seasons as a blocker or receiver and for a few limited carries. He also played roughly half the team's special teams plays since arriving in 2019. He has just three rushing attempts for 6 yards and made 10 catches for 97 yards.

2022 Prospectus: No doubt offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will find a way to make use of him occasionally on offense in special formations or personnel groups and sometimes as more than a blocker. The Packers used to use a fullback in spot situations when Getsy was there in his first stint as a position coach and he no doubt was impacted by this because it didn't take long in free agency for the Bears to sign Blasingame. The wide zone blocking scheme can always benefit from a fullback who knows how to attack linebackers in the open field. His experience blocking for Derrick Henry should valuable, and he'll be an asset on return and/or coverage units for special teams.

