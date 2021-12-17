Andy Dalton, Duke Shelley Make it Unlucky No. 13 with COVID-19

As the Bears got back one player Friday from the great COVID-19 spike of December, 2021, another two went onto the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list.

One of those probably wasn't playing anyway, but the other they badly needed back after he hadn't been playing.

Slot cornerback Duke Shelley had his 21-day window open for reinstatement from injured reserve and the Bears needed an experienced slot cornerback based on last week's second half against Green Bay. But it's likely he won't get the chance to return this week because he has gone on the COVID-19 list along with backup quarterback Andy Dalton.

Dalton has been nursing an injured left hand, was inactive last week and at best would have been Justin Fields' backup on Monday night. Nick Foles will be the likely backup.

Another positive for the Bears on Friday was getting back a big chunk of players who had missed Thursday's walk-through practice due to non-COVID illness. Tight end Cole Kmet, running back David Montgomery, wide receiver Jakeem Grant, guard James Daniels, tight end Jesper Horsted, running back Khalil Herbert and tackle Teven Jenkins all were back.

Also on the extremely positive side, defensive end Akiem Hicks was listed as being able to go through a full practice for the second straight day. Since they had only a walk-through two straight days, it's only an estimate on how far Hicks' injured ankle has come. He last played Nov. 8 but appears headed for the field this week and that can't hurt, with both nose tackle Eddie Goldman and defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Shelley's situation is a real disappointment for the Bears because his replacement in the slot was cornerback Xavier Crawford and he is in the concussion protocol. Safety DeAndre Houston-Carson plays the slot but has a broken forearm. Starting left cornerback Artie Burns is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

All this could mean the Bears start the same secondary they had on the field for opening day, with Kindle Vildor at left cornerback where Burns had been playing and with special teams player Marqui Christian at slot cornerback.

Christian had a difficult night against the Rams in the opener and went to the bench. The other options might be a practice squad promotion like Thomas Graham Jr.

Beyond that, the Bears are hoping Eddie Jackson returns from the COVID-19 list in time to play Monday. They could use him at slot cornerback and move Deon Bush to safety. They moved Jackson there for several plays against the Packers.

"He played that in the playoff game last year, he's played it earlier this year versus the Raiders," defensive coordinator Sean Desai said. "We've had some success there with some matchup issues.

"He obviously knows the defense, has some veteran savviness to be able to play that slot position, and as you (media) know because you guys have talked about it over time and it's real, the nickel position is a really important position for us in our defense, in the way we play that position."

The key for the Bears with 13 players now on the Reserve/COVID-19 list is keeping at least two quarterbacks free of illness. They've done it so far.

In Justin Fields' case, it's also keeping him protected on the field, otherwise they'll have to turn to third-stringer Nick Foles. Of course, if one quarterback has COVID, there will be concern that the others might catch it, too.

Maintaining protection for Fields goes beyond avoiding COVID-19 off the field. On the field it means Jenkins has to be ready to start this game at left tackle and protect Fields' blind side after he struggled to replace Peters against Green Bay.

Even though Wilkinson is back and the Bears could also have Germain Ifedi back at right tackle, coach Matt Nagy on Thursday had said he didn't favor moving tackles from one side to the other. That would mean keeping Larry Borom at right tackle instead of going to left tackle.

As such, Jenkins would start after a debut when he gave up two sacks and committed four penalties. He would need drastic improvement.

"Well, No. 1, a lot of it's on Teven," offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. "He was drafted where he was drafted because we believe in him and his ability, and that hasn't changed."

Jenkins' big problem was lack of full-contact work or padded practices, and the Bears don't practice like that at this time of year. In fact, they're just going through walk-through practices this week.

"But if the practice is a walkthrough and if Teven feels like he needs to get full speed reps, we have plenty of space available for him to grab guys and help him with that, and he can do that," Lazor said. "He understands what it takes, I think."

Among the other players on the injury report, linebacker Roquan Smith was listed as a limited practice with a hamstring injury and tight end Jimmy Graham the same status with a knee injury

Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin remains out with a foot injury and nose tackle Khyiris Tonga was out wit a shoulder injury and illness.

COVID-19 Bears

QB Andy Dalton

CB Duke Shelley

CB Artie Burns

S Eddie Jackson

WR Allen Robinson

DT Mario Edwards Jr.

NT Eddie Goldman

OLB Sam Kamara*

RB Ryan Nall

T Larry Borom

TE Jesse James

ILB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

WR Isaiah Coulter*

*Practice squad player

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven