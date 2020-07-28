BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Report: Eddie Goldman Opts Out of 2020 Bears Season

Gene Chamberlain

COVID-19 and its aftermath have just dealt the Bears defense a difficult blow to accept.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman has opted out of the season according to an NFL Network report.

Considering the way the other NFC North teams have built up their running attacks the last two years, this is a tremendous blow to the Bears on defense.

Goldman has been a Pro Bowl alternate twice and was on the all-rookie team in 2015, and was a key reason the 2018 defense led the NFL in run defense.

The report indicated Goldman has health concerns, and would receive a $350,000 stipend for the year if this is the case.

Goldman has been a starter since being drafted out of Florida State in 2015. He has 153 career tackles and 12 1/2 sacks, as well as 17 tackles for loss. He usually played around half the snap counts when healthy, last year dropping to 44% but he missed the final game with a concussion.

The Bears finished sixth ninth against the run last year overall and sixth in yards allowed per rush as Goldman held his own with defensive line mate Akiem Hicks hurt much of the season.

The Bears lost Nick Williams to free agency after last season and he had played some of the snaps at nose tackle when Goldman went out. The Bears during free agency signed former Bears backup nose tackle John Jenkins and he would be in line to replace Goldman. It would be unlikely they would move Akeim Hicks to play nose tackle, although at 352 pounds he could no doubt fit this role. Hicks is too valuable as a play maker at defensive end in the 3-4 to put him inside where the goal is to occupy blockers.

Jenkins has played in 82 games over a career that started in 2013 with the New Orleans Saints, when Bears GM Ryan Pace was there as well as Hicks.

Jenkins appeared in eight games with the Bears in 2017 and made eight tackles. He played 3 1/2 seasons for New Orleans, two games for Seattle, half of 2018 with the Giants and last year started five games for Miami, the most games he's started since 2015 with New Orleans.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
PRBear
PRBear

What a bummer. Tough loss. Next man up... Let's see who else.opts out in our division.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Hot Seat Has Room for More Than GM Ryan Pace

There are a handful of Chicago Bears who will receive almost as much scrutiny this season as GM Ryan Pace because of past performance, their contract or both.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Running Back Artavis Pierce Put On COVID List

Undrafted rookie running back Artavis Pierce went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, a day before Bears veterans report to Halas Hall to be tested for the coronavirus.

Gene Chamberlain

New Deal for Allen Robinson II Now Looks Tough to Achieve

Of course the Chicago Bears want to extend the contract of Allen Robinson II but doing it could force them to cut several players they want to keep.

Gene Chamberlain

COVID-19 Alters Look of Bears Training Camp

It's not just the location for training camp that's different for the Chicago Bears now with practices being held at Halas Hall instead of Bourbonnais, as COVID-19 has forced numerous alterations on their schedule as they prepare for the Sept. 13 opener in Detroit.

Gene Chamberlain

Five Objectives for Bears in Training Camp

Any list of Chicago Bears main objectives for training camp starts and stops with finding the winner of the quarterback battle between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky

Gene Chamberlain

Should Bears Trade for Alex Smith?

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Why Eddie Goldman Remains Critical to Bears Defense

With quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford to contend with, and now an emphasis from NFC North opponents to run more, the Chicago Bears defense couldn't have a more ideal nose tackle than Eddie Goldman

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Release Three Players as Part of Cutdown

The Chicago Bears have cut their roster to 85 by releasing Alex Wesley, Devante Bond and Kentrell Brice, and they also confirmed their trade for Adam Shaheen is for a seventh-round pick which could be a sixth-rounder.

Gene Chamberlain

Akiem Hicks' Return Means the World to Bears Defense

Akiem Hicks not only makes Bears teammates better in numerous ways on defense, he simply gives them an irreplaceable interior force capable of wrecking offenses.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Rating the Bears Against the NFC North

Gene Chamberlain