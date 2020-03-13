BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears Give Roy Robertson-Harris Second-Round Tender

Gene Chamberlain

While Danny Trevathan's signing means the likely departure of home-grown linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski, another player developed by the Bears has been protected.

Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris was protected by the Bears Friday when he was tendered an offer.

The Bears announced the tender, and according to Chicago Tribune reporter Brad Biggs it was no mere bottom-line tender. The Bears tendered Robertson-Harris at a second-round level of compensation, meaning they must pay him $3.27 million next year.

Considering Robertson-Harris was paid $645,000 last year, it's quite a pay boost and shows how much they think of the former UTEP linebacker. It also shows the Bears thought the market might exist for Robertson-Harris to receive some kind of an offer if he had been tendered too low.

Now, if another team is interested in Robertson-Harris they must pay the Bears a second-round draft pick if the Bears decide not to match the offer.

If the Bears had offered Robertson-Harris at a low level of $2.14 million, they wouldn't have received compensation because Roberston-Harris wasn't drafted and signed as a free agent in 2016.

The Bears had Robertson-Harris add weight from 265 pounds to 292 pounds and move from linebacker to defensive line when he came to them from UTEP. He was on the injured list all of 2016 after a heat-related illness in training camp, and then in 2017 began playing.

Robertson-Harris played the third-most snaps among Bears defensive linemen in 2018 and last year he had his most participation since arriving, at 51% of the snaps. He has 7 1/2 sacks, 65 takles and 25 quarterback hits, and last year tipped three passes.

Like the signing on Thursday night of Trevathan, this high tender offer could also say something about another Bears free agent, this one on the defensive line.

It's possible the Bears have decided to let defensive lineman Nick Williams enter into the free agent market and they may not be able to retain him.

Williams is unrestricted and his six-sack season in 2019 may have created enough interest by other teams to prevent the Bears from signing him, so they decided instead to ensure they wouldn't lose their other valuable reserve defensive lineman.

Robertson-Harris and Williams played in a rotation with starters Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Free Agency Frenzy 2020: Bears QB Chase Looms

Will the Bears look for a backup to quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, or a real competitor for his starting spot? It's the great unanswered question heading into Monday's beginning of the free agency search.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Realistic Plan for Cash-Strapped Bears to Follow

There are plenty of wild suggestions out there for how the Bears should approach the player acquisition period beginning with Monday's start of free agent negotiations, but here's a plan more realistic for a team with only $24.6 million available.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

BREAKING: The league canceled all predraft visits to teams for draft prospect, effective this weekend.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Could Find Another QB in XFL Refugees

The XFL suspended play due to COVID-19 and has released its players to sign with the NFL, which means one of the league's most exciting players is available for the Bears to consider

Gene Chamberlain

Eddie Jackson Rakes in Windfall for 2019

Bears safety Eddie Jackson was awarded an extra $491,275 after the 2019 season as part of the league's performance-based bonus program.

Gene Chamberlain

Report: Bears Sign Danny Trevathan to 3-Year Deal

Linebacker Danny Trevathan will be back next season on a three-year deal, according to an NFL Network report

Gene Chamberlain

Bears, NFL Dealing With COVID19 Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has caused the shutdown of the NHL, NBA, baseball training camps, the NCAA tournament and now the NFL is affected with the annual league meetings and some pro days being canceled

Gene Chamberlain

NBC Sports suggestions for Bears signings. I can't agree at all about signing Eagles' cornerback, who was nothing but a seventh-round pick, and paying so much for a safety. The safety position needs…

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Hurts So Good at Oklahoma Pro Day with Bears Watching

With the Bears one of 30 teams in attendance, quarterback Jalen Hurts made a wide assortment of throws with accuracy Wednesday in Oklahoma's pro day workout

Gene Chamberlain

Cornerback Market Pointing Bears Toward Draft

The high cost of delving into the cornerback market are becoming obvious and that could mean the Chicago Bears would be better off finding a replacement for Prince Amukamara in the NFL Draft in April.

Gene Chamberlain