SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Biggest Matchup Headaches for Bears Against Falcons

Gene Chamberlain

While the health of Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones seems an issue heading into the end of the practice week, the Bears have several other matchup problems coming Sunday even without the Falcons' two-time All-Pro on the field.

The Falcons' receivers are so loaded they can stand to lose a presence like Jones due to a hamstring problem and still provide quarterback Matt Ryan with plenty of other options.

An offense where running back Todd Gurley is almost an afterthought to date has to be potent.

Here are the toughest individual matchup problems the Bears face with the Falcons, and two are in quarterback Matt Ryan's receiver corps even without Jones.

"We're going to have to play lights out," Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. "These guys can score points, as many as anyone in the league right now. They've got a ton of weapons.

"They've got a great quarterback. He sits in there, sits in there, sits in there. He's not afraid to take a hit. He keeps his eyes down the field."

Bears RCB Kyle Fuller vs. Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Few receivers can consistently challenge Fuller,  but Ridley's rare combination of speed and athletic ability allow him to severely test a cornerback with a spectacular passer completion percentage of 42.9% when targeted (6 of 14) and a phenomenal 28.9 passer rating against when targeted. Fuller has one of the Bears' two interceptions, as well. 

Ridley has had every bit as impressive a start to his career as Jones. He's tied Jones with 19 TD passes through his first 30 Falcons games. The Falcons can put the 6-foot-1, 190-pound former Georgia receiver all over the formation because of his route-running ability but usually he'll be on the right side. This could change if Jones isn't playing. Ridley has a league-high four touchdown catches already.

"Man, I've never seen somebody that can get in and out of routes the way he can," Bears safety Tashaun Gipson said. "The way he sinks his hips, man, it's like he don't have—I don't know, man—it's like his knees gotta hurt or something. The way he can get in and out these routes so efficiently, it's something crazy. If you ever watch his routes, it seems so effortless for a guy like that. He's fast, so not only is he a good route runner and he's good at the line, good if you're off, but he can run, he can take the top off the defense."

Bears Safety Tashaun Gipson vs. Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst

With eight catches, Hurst is on target for his best season after coming over from the Ravens following the departure of Austin Hooper. He's an ideal counter punch to the wide receivers and has both speed and an ability to become an acrobatic for errant tosses. Gipson has struggled so far in his coverage assignments as he adjusts to playing in a new defensive system. Opponents have completed seven of the eight throws targeted at him (87.5%) and he has a passer rating against when targeted of 152.6. It almost makes you want to revisit that decision not to pursue Ha Ha Clinton Dix when they easily could have afforded to keep him.

Bears left guard James Daniels vs. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett

Jarrett has been playing strong defense even if the Falcons as a unit haven't been. He had 1 1/2 sacks in the opener with the Seattle Seahawks and plays with intensity and speed for a big man on the line's interior.

Jarrett is a 3-technique tackle who can be disruptive to the Bears' new run-blocking schemes before they even develop by getting into the gap and pushing upfield. In the pass rush, he'll explode past blockers in a gap.

"For a defensive lineman to move the way he moves, I just really believe that he can affect a game as some of the great D-linemen do in the NFL," Nagy said. "He's a game-changer. He's a guy where you've got to know where he's at at all times. I love the way he plays, and we've got to know where he’s at.'

Maybe a year ago Daniels might not have handled this matchup well due to lack of experience but he's started like a true Pro in this regular season.

"I would say with watching James specifically I thought there was a couple shots in there, in that game where he handled some stunts really well," Nagy said. "He had some good anchor, in the run game you could feel all five of those guys along with the tight ends which is very valuable. I like that, I know that you know he knows that every day he's going to grow but I thought he had a good game along with the rest of the guys."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Subdued Allen Robinson Sets Aside Contract Discussion

After a rare off game, Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson had little to say Wednesday about a potential contract extension and the failure last weekend of the talks to achieve one.

Gene Chamberlain

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Thursday Injury Report: Near Full Health

While the Atlanta Falcons were without wide receiver Julio Jones and tackle Kaleb McGary along with six other players, the only Bears player on the injury list was Khalil Mack and he was able to practice on a limited basis.

Gene Chamberlain

Week 3 NFL Picks: Never Back Away from Reeling Teams

Whether it's a serious of tough losses, being eliminated late in the year or losing a key player for the year due to injury, the true football capitalist will seize an opportunity.

Gene Chamberlain

Eddie Jackson, Bears Secondary Still on Lookout for Pick-6s

Eddie Jackson said an official told him 'my bad' after his pick-6 was called back in Sunday's win over the New York Giants.

Gene Chamberlain

Should Bears Sign Snacks Harrison After John Jenkins Injury?

The injury to John Jenkins left the Chicago Bears depleted inside on the defensive line and signing Pittsburgh practice squad player Daniel McCullers isn't an answer to their nose tackle issues, but Damon "Snacks" Harrison could be.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Vs. Falcons, Week 3 TV, Radio and Streaming

How to watch the Chicago Bears at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of the NFL season, as well as radio information and the latest line.

Gene Chamberlain

NFL World Mourns Loss of Bears Great Gale Sayers at 77

The "Kansas Comet," Gale Sayers, died Monday at age 77, leaving behind a legacy of unique speed, style and grace as a running back and class as a person.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Injury Report: Thumb Sidelines John Jenkins

The Chicago Bears haven't had the best health on the defensive line so far since training camp began and now they have another injury there as backup nose tackle and defensive end John Jenkins sat out with a thumb injury.

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Discovers Value of the Play-Fake

The Chicago Bears have gone more traditional this year in their offense with runs from under center and a play-action passing game, and as a result quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has enjoyed better success.

Gene Chamberlain

Why Mitichell Trubisky Is Winning Over Major Critic

Even Pro Football Focus has caught a ticket for the Mitchell Trubisky train after a few games and although they have some of their numbers wrong they are right in some respects about encouraging signs by the Bears quarterback.

Gene Chamberlain

BillWade