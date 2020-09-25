While the health of Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones seems an issue heading into the end of the practice week, the Bears have several other matchup problems coming Sunday even without the Falcons' two-time All-Pro on the field.

The Falcons' receivers are so loaded they can stand to lose a presence like Jones due to a hamstring problem and still provide quarterback Matt Ryan with plenty of other options.

An offense where running back Todd Gurley is almost an afterthought to date has to be potent.

Here are the toughest individual matchup problems the Bears face with the Falcons, and two are in quarterback Matt Ryan's receiver corps even without Jones.

"We're going to have to play lights out," Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano said. "These guys can score points, as many as anyone in the league right now. They've got a ton of weapons.

"They've got a great quarterback. He sits in there, sits in there, sits in there. He's not afraid to take a hit. He keeps his eyes down the field."

Bears RCB Kyle Fuller vs. Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

Few receivers can consistently challenge Fuller, but Ridley's rare combination of speed and athletic ability allow him to severely test a cornerback with a spectacular passer completion percentage of 42.9% when targeted (6 of 14) and a phenomenal 28.9 passer rating against when targeted. Fuller has one of the Bears' two interceptions, as well.

Ridley has had every bit as impressive a start to his career as Jones. He's tied Jones with 19 TD passes through his first 30 Falcons games. The Falcons can put the 6-foot-1, 190-pound former Georgia receiver all over the formation because of his route-running ability but usually he'll be on the right side. This could change if Jones isn't playing. Ridley has a league-high four touchdown catches already.

"Man, I've never seen somebody that can get in and out of routes the way he can," Bears safety Tashaun Gipson said. "The way he sinks his hips, man, it's like he don't have—I don't know, man—it's like his knees gotta hurt or something. The way he can get in and out these routes so efficiently, it's something crazy. If you ever watch his routes, it seems so effortless for a guy like that. He's fast, so not only is he a good route runner and he's good at the line, good if you're off, but he can run, he can take the top off the defense."

Bears Safety Tashaun Gipson vs. Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst

With eight catches, Hurst is on target for his best season after coming over from the Ravens following the departure of Austin Hooper. He's an ideal counter punch to the wide receivers and has both speed and an ability to become an acrobatic for errant tosses. Gipson has struggled so far in his coverage assignments as he adjusts to playing in a new defensive system. Opponents have completed seven of the eight throws targeted at him (87.5%) and he has a passer rating against when targeted of 152.6. It almost makes you want to revisit that decision not to pursue Ha Ha Clinton Dix when they easily could have afforded to keep him.

Bears left guard James Daniels vs. Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett

Jarrett has been playing strong defense even if the Falcons as a unit haven't been. He had 1 1/2 sacks in the opener with the Seattle Seahawks and plays with intensity and speed for a big man on the line's interior.

Jarrett is a 3-technique tackle who can be disruptive to the Bears' new run-blocking schemes before they even develop by getting into the gap and pushing upfield. In the pass rush, he'll explode past blockers in a gap.

"For a defensive lineman to move the way he moves, I just really believe that he can affect a game as some of the great D-linemen do in the NFL," Nagy said. "He's a game-changer. He's a guy where you've got to know where he's at at all times. I love the way he plays, and we've got to know where he’s at.'

Maybe a year ago Daniels might not have handled this matchup well due to lack of experience but he's started like a true Pro in this regular season.

"I would say with watching James specifically I thought there was a couple shots in there, in that game where he handled some stunts really well," Nagy said. "He had some good anchor, in the run game you could feel all five of those guys along with the tight ends which is very valuable. I like that, I know that you know he knows that every day he's going to grow but I thought he had a good game along with the rest of the guys."

