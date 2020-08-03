BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Bears' Chance to Replace Eddie Goldman Could Vanish Quickly

Gene Chamberlain

The Bears may need to get involved in the hunt for Eddie Goldman's replacement sooner rather than later.

The most available and talented of the remaining unsigned free agent defensive linemen are starting to receive inquiries according to Nick Shook of NFL.com and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

COVID-19 has taken a toll on the defensive line, possibly because those players are among those most in contact with opponents throughout games. There currently are eight players on the defensive line league-wide who have opted out, including Goldman, Minnesota's Michael Pierce, Buffalo's Star Lotulelei, Cincinnati's Josh Tupou, Denver's Kyle Peko, Detroit's John Atkins, Houston's Eddie Vanderdoes and Jacksonville's Al Woods.

After Goldman opted out for the season due to coronavirus concerns, backup nose tackle John Jenkins went on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. It left the Bears without a bonafide nose tackle on the roster.

Garafolo reported former Packers and Lions defensive lineman Mike Daniels, former Detroit defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison, former Philadelphia defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan and former Denver nose tackle Domata Peko all are receiving calls from teams after the opt out.

If the Bears are not among the callers, then perhaps they need to be.

At best, they won't have Goldman and will have Jenkins before the start of hitting in training camp.

Jenkins has largely been a backup in the league but did start five games last year for Miami.

Even though nose tackle is generally regarded as a less important position because the number of snaps they play is usually limited to obvious running downs, they are still critical in stuffing the run. Goldman has been on the field for no more than 58% of defensive snaps in any season but unlike most nose tackles he is very active against the pass with 12 1/2 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in his career.

So finding an alternative can be critical enough that just relying on their current roster depth might not be a realistic approach.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mitchell Trubisky Needs More Than Film Study to Win QB Job

It's time for Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to actually show all that film review he did made him a master at reading defenses because his competitor for the job already can do this.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Cut Napoleon Maxwell, Activate Artavis Pierce

The Chicago Bears did a running back roster shuffle on Sunday just before the start of team conditioning work at Halas Hall as they cut former Florida International running back Napoleon Maxwell and activated former Oregon State running back Artavis Pierce from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles' Journey Produced Right Attitude for QB Competition

One play after the other is the only way Nick Foles looks at winning the Chicago Bears quarterback battle, and it's paying attention to the small details that will upgrade the position.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Quarterback Choice May Help Bears Run Game More Than Coaching

Chicago Bears plans for a better running attack might revolve more around who they choose at quarterback than around the new offensive line coach, Juan Castillo.

Gene Chamberlain

by

KennyZ57

This Can't Help the Lions for the Opener But It's Early Still

Gene Chamberlain

Cornerback Promises to Be Tight Bears Battle and Ugly One

The level of play at right cornerback might leave something to be desired for the Chicago Bears when they start putting players on the field for practices, and Jaylon Johnson could score a rare rookie win by default

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky Tinkers with Passing Motion for First Time

Mitchell Trubisky credits private quarterbacks coach Jeff Christensen with altering his throwing motion, the first time he said he's had this happen

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Why Ryan Pace Isn't On the Hot Seat

Gene Chamberlain

Mitchell Trubisky On Mission to Prove Critics Wrong

The constant barrage of anti-Mitchell Trubisky comments on social media, regular media and from fans has the Bears quarterback ready to stage a crusade this season to prove everyone wrong.

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles Feeling "Right at Home" with Bears at Halas Hall

Nick Foles has a distinct disadvantage in the Chicago Bears starting quarterback battle with Mitchell Trubisky due to coronavirus, but he's taking comfort in his knowledge of the offense and a coaching staff he knows well.

Gene Chamberlain