BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Grim Reality Facing Bears with New Deal for Allen Robinson

Gene Chamberlain

The decision by the NFL and NFLPA to push revenue losses due to COVID-19 into multiple future years might look like disaster for the Bears' chances of signing wide receiver Allen Robinson II to a contract extension.

This isn't necessarily the case.

One of Robinson's greatest proponents on the team could have a big hand in setting up the receiver for years to come.

Robinson might come in around $19 million average per year based on the top averages of the best wide receivers according to Spotrac.com. This would be difficult to manage for the Bears with a drop in the salary cap to $175 million.

The $175 million figure is the maximum drop allowable under a negotiated COVID-19 revision. Considering the expected loss in revenue due to empty stadiums, it's unlikely to come in much above this figure.

The Bears are already projected to be $15 million over the cap for next year, and among eight teams in the league who are over the cap.

To get below it enough to pay Robinson next year will take some doing, maybe even miracle working.

Some of the money they need will be on the cap for this year already. They're a little over $10 million under this year's cap and have to save some of it for players they might need to pick up in case of injuries, but can devote some of this year's cap to that total.

Restructuring Khalil Mack's contract again could provide some cash. He is still receiving $2.6 million per year as per Spotrac.com for a past restructuring bonus but there is no limit on what the Bears could turn into bonus out of his salary on the contract.

They could also do a contract extension or restructure Akiem Hicks' deal. Of his $12 million of cap space next year, $10.4 million is non-guaranteed salary. They could get him an extension and float bonus money over future years.

They may need to also to consider:

  • Cutting one of their starting tackles. Because Charles Leno Jr. has a salary of $8.9 million and Bobby Massie $7.9 million, both can provide cap relief if cut. Leno would bring back $6.2 million and Massie $5.4 million.
  • Cutting Jimmy Graham. Many assume this is going to happen anyway because of Graham's age and his departure before next season saves the Bears $7 million against the cap.
  • Cutting Buster Skrine before 2021. This supplies another $2.8 million in cap savings. It might look like chump change but every little bit adds up. This would leave them without their starting nickel cornerback but one of Skrine's two understudies could be ready to take over by then Duke Shelley or Kindle Vildor.
  • There is one other sure way to provide tons of cap relief but it seems ill advised. That would be cutting cornerback Kyle Fuller. He would save them $11 million if cut. To do this would require great advancement by one of the young cornerbacks on their roster besides Jaylon Johnson, who already will be counted on to play right cornerback. Fuller is just too good to let leave this way

They could also simply let Robinson leave.

Considering what they may have to give up to keep him, and that they have a few potential bigger receivers on the roster already in 6-foot-2 Javon Wims and 6-1 Riley Ridley, along with undrafted 6-5, 238-pound rookie Ahmad Wagner, the simplest and less taxing decision could be to just let Robinson leave.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Running Back Artavis Pierce Put On COVID List

Undrafted rookie running back Artavis Pierce went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, a day before Bears veterans report to Halas Hall to be tested for the coronavirus.

Gene Chamberlain

COVID-19 Alters Look of Bears Training Camp

It's not just the location for training camp that's different for the Chicago Bears now with practices being held at Halas Hall instead of Bourbonnais, as COVID-19 has forced numerous alterations on their schedule as they prepare for the Sept. 13 opener in Detroit.

Gene Chamberlain

Five Objectives for Bears in Training Camp

Any list of Chicago Bears main objectives for training camp starts and stops with finding the winner of the quarterback battle between Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky

Gene Chamberlain

Should Bears Trade for Alex Smith?

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Why Eddie Goldman Remains Critical to Bears Defense

With quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Matthew Stafford to contend with, and now an emphasis from NFC North opponents to run more, the Chicago Bears defense couldn't have a more ideal nose tackle than Eddie Goldman

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Release Three Players as Part of Cutdown

The Chicago Bears have cut their roster to 85 by releasing Alex Wesley, Devante Bond and Kentrell Brice, and they also confirmed their trade for Adam Shaheen is for a seventh-round pick which could be a sixth-rounder.

Gene Chamberlain

Akiem Hicks' Return Means the World to Bears Defense

Akiem Hicks not only makes Bears teammates better in numerous ways on defense, he simply gives them an irreplaceable interior force capable of wrecking offenses.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Rating the Bears Against the NFC North

Gene Chamberlain

Fighting Chance for Bears Rookie Defensive Line Duo

It's not easy impressing coaches if you've already been cut so Bears undrafted rookie defensive linemen Trevon McSwain and Lee Autry at least have to be happy that like many other undrafted free agents they have a chance to make their mark before the Aug. 16 cutdown to 80 players.

Gene Chamberlain

Report: Bears Get Sixth-Round Pick Back in Deal for Adam Shaheen

Adam Shaheen was thought to be on the trading block since February and the Bears got an offer from Miami for the Division II tight end and received a sixth-round pick in return according to NFL.com

Gene Chamberlain