Bears Name Mike Pettine Senior Defensive Assistant

HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+SI.com
Search

Bears Stoke Fires of Rivalry with Defensive Hire

Former Packers defensive coordinator will become an aid to new defensive coordinator Sean Desai on Chicago's revamped coaching staff.
Author:
Publish date:

The Bears and Packers rivalry just became even more interesting.

Bears coach Matt Nagy has hired former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as his senior defensive assistant.

Pettine was fired by Green Bay after the NFC championship game when the defense got beat on several key downs for big gains. Pettine was roundly criticized for the play when Kevin King was burned by Tampa Bay receiver Scotty Miller but also because the Packers played man-to-man coverage in many situations and were burned for first downs or touchdowns.

The hiring is perceived as a way of providing some veteran guidance for new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

This is the first time as a defensive coordinator for Desai, who replaced retired Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.

There's more involved here than just bringing in an experienced hand to help Desai, who was highly regarded by the Vic Fangio coaching staff in 2018 before Pagano became defensive coordinator.

Pettine's defensive schemes cause plenty of problems for the Bears offense and Nagy, in particular. In six games against the Bears, Pettine's Packers defenses limited the Bears to less than 18 points a game.

Pettine was head coach in Cleveland in 2014 and 2015. He was a defensive coordimator with the New York Jets from 2009-12, Buffalo in 2013 and then the Packers in 2018-20.

In addition to Pettine, the Bears also confirmed the promotion of Henry Burris to offensive quality control coach from the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship and announced they had Mike Snyder has been promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach/offensive quality control.

Snyder had been involved in only quality control but will take on some of the responsibilities of quarterback coaching formerly held by John DeFilippo, who also has a dual role now as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Revenge_Factor-602469a7efb72f6ae13d711a_Feb_10_2021_23_46_47
News

Bears Name Mike Pettine Senior Defensive Assistant

USATSI_11037166
News

Where a Trade Is Better for Bears Than the Draft

USATSI_15311066
News

How Taylor Heinicke Signing Could Impact the Bears

USATSI_15423078
News

Mock Draft by Todd McShay Gives Bears Deja Vu

USATSI_15277647
News

Report: Colts Are Preferred Team for Carson Wentz Over Bears

USATSI_15084628
News

The Bears Shouldn't Discount Gardner Minshew

USATSI_15276303
News

Why End of Mitchell Trubisky Era in Chicago is Tough to Grasp

USATSI_15269817
News

Siege Situation Sets Up in Bears' Pursuit of Carson Wentz