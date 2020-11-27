SI.com
Mitchell Trubisky Officially Named Starter Vs. Packers

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy confirmed the obvious.

The Bears coach on Friday officially named Mitchell Trubisky the starting quarterback for Sunday night's game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

Trubisky took all the first-team snaps throughout the week but Nagy kept stopping short of calling him the starter, just in case Nick Foles was able to make a late-week return from a hip-glute injury. Foles is doubtful for Sunday's game.

Without Foles practicing, it seems unlikely he'd be a backup and Tyler Bray will need to serve in that capacity. However, because Foles wasn't ruled out it's still possible he could serve as backup.

Nagy said this move to Trubisky wasn't necessarily for the rest of the season, but is focused on this week's game.

The Bears are trying to end a four-game losing streak and trail the Arizona Cardinals by a game in the battle for the final wild-card spot. They are two games behind the Packers in the NFC North in the loss column.

Trubisky suffered a right shoulder injury Nov. 1 against New Orleans while he ran on a zone-read, his only play since being benched against Atlanta in Week 3. Foles' glute-hip injury occurred on a sack in the fourth quarter against Minnesota late in a 19-13 loss on Nov. 16.

The Bears are 2-5 with Foles as starter and won the game against Atlanta when he came on in relief for Trubisky, as he rallied them from 16 down in the fourth quarter. Foles has completed 202 of 311 for 1,852 yards with 10 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He has a quarterback rating of 81.0.

Trubisky is 51 of 86 for 560 yards with six touchdowns, three interceptions and a passer rating of 87.4. The Bears were 2-0 with Trubisky starting, and he rallied them from 17 down in the fourth quarter to win the opener in Detroit.

A key in all of this is how they ran the ball better with a more mobile Trubisky playing quarterback. They averaged 138 yards a game rushing and were over 100 yards in each game. They haven't hit 100 team rushing yards since then with Foles starting.

However, the rushing yards in those first three games came against teams who currently have a combined record of 10-21. The current Bears losing streak came against some of the league's better defenses.

With Trubisky starting against Green Bay, the Bears own a 1-4 record.

