One player lost last year to the Chicago Bears could dictate who they select at some point in this year's draft.

It's not at a desperate need position, but it's a role they can't get by without filling. And the person they have in place now lacks some of the qualities needed to fill the position the way they want.

Remember Kerrith Whyte Jr.?

The Bears drafted Whyte out of Florida Atlantic in Round 7 last year after he'd been backing up Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary at Florida Atlantic. He ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash in a pro day and seemed like exactly the type of back the Bears could use in a relief role.

Whyte's speed translated to the field, too -- at least during offseason work. They lined up in rookie camp and Matt Nagy was gushing about the speed he saw on a route Whyte ran down the sideline for a deep ball.

Whyte started the season on the 53-man roster because the Bears didn't want to risk losing him by putting him on the practice squad, but apparently needed help on special teams and at other positions from other players more. So they risked it. They put Whyte on the practice squad and then the Pittsburgh Steelers had a rash of running back injuries and stole him off the Bears' practice squad. Players can be plucked from practice squads at any time since they're essentially free agents, but they must be put on the signing team's 53-man roster.

After coming to Pittsburgh, Whyte was good enough to not only stick on the 53-man roster but to also rush the ball 24 times for 122 yards. He averaged a very healthy 5.08 yards a carry. Whyte had 43 yards in his debut on six rushes against Cincinnati and 41 yards on five rushes against the Cardinals.

It's a case of general manager Ryan Pace judging right with a seventh-round pick, one far enough down on Day 3 where they're usually not going to make a roster. Yet here was Whyte contributing as a rookie in the NFL. And the Bears gambled and lost him. Now Pittsburgh is benefiting.

In the meantime, the Bears cut Mike Davis so they could get a fourth-round compensatory draft pick in 2020. So they're down two running backs, and they tried to use practice squad back Ryan Nall as a third runner. Nall is a good guy and has some decent skills for a big man, but one thing he does not have is 4.42-second speed in the 40.

Backs with speed can accomplish what Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert have for the 49ers. They pressure a defense much like a deep receiver with speed can.

The Bears don't even have a speed back in starter David Montgomery. He breaks tackles and gives second and third effort, but is not a breakaway runner who scares a team this way.

Tarik Cohen can do it, but the Bears have decided to deploy him largely as a receiver and not a back.

What the Bears need to do in the draft this year is locate a back who can get down the field after shaking or dodging one tackle.

Because the combine has yet to be conducted, it's probably too soon to attach a potential pick to anyone. In fact, Walterfootball.com estimated in its assessment of this year's running back crop that very few backs will come in below 4.5 seconds, if any.

It's going to be an area to watch closely, and to remember the Bears had a guy who could get down the field and now he's wearing the Steelers uniform.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven