Bears, NFL Deal With Effect of COVID19 Even in Offseason

Gene Chamberlain

Free agency will go on for the Chicago Bears and other NFL teams as regularly scheduled, although it will look much different because of COVID19.

Trips by free agents to team headquarters for visits will be less frequent, if not completely eliminated due to the coronavirus.

Technology will make it so NFL teams can hold discussions and get contracts signed as Skype and or other such connections can be used for talks.

The free agency signing period begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday and on Monday negotiations can begin.

The only change made by the NFL officially so far to any event is to cancel league meetings scheduled for March 29 to April 1 in Florida. Any rule changes or other matters set for then are to be considered at the spring meetings May 19-20 in California.

The NFL Draft appears more likely to be impacted by coronavirus. It is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas, but if the crisis continues on a change could occur.

The Bears appear a bit optimistic in this regard. On Tuesday and Wednesday they began advertising for their 2020 Draft Party, to be held April 24.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday recommended to owners of all Chicago teams that they shut down sporting events until May 1. The Chicago Wolves minor league hockey team postponed all play until then, while the NHL and NBA had already suspended play. MLB has stopped spring training, as well.  The Illinois High School Association was scheduled to hold the state basketball tournament this weekend and had plans to hold it with only a small amount of fans being allowed into games.

The NCAA tournament has been canceled.

Illinois currently has 25 reported cases of coronavirus, which includes several cases of patients who have already recovered. 

In a way, the NFL draft already is being affected. While teams like the Bears were discussing whether to pull scouts and coaches from attending pro day workouts for draft prospects at individual colleges, several colleges began canceling the events anyway.

Penn State, Michigan, Temple, Rutgers and Tulsa were among the first to be canceled.

The Bears by Thursday afternoon hadn't altered plans for attending pro days which were still being scheduled, or for inviting college players of interest to Halas Hall.

A spokesman said they are adhering closely to league protocol and decisions regarding the coronavirus.

The Redskins, Eagles, Vikings, Giants, Jets, Bucs and Chiefs all began taking actions independently to pull scouts and coaches in, and some teams closed their facilities or asked employees to work from home.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported the Falcons told employees to go home while the facility was scheduled to be thoroughly cleaned over the weekend.

