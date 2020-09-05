Two of the early cuts uncovered prior to Saturday's 3 p.m. deadline could say something about the Bears' injury status for the season opener with the Detroit Lions.

The Bears have cut running back Artavis Pierce, per a Sun-Times report. The Chicago Tribune earlier reported kicker Cairo Saintos could be cut.

Both players appear destined to be brought back for the expanded practice squad, Pierce because there simply aren't enough running backs at Halas Hall and Santos because coach Matt Nagy said last week he wanted an extra kicker available.

In the past a player of Santos' experience couldn't go onto the practice squad but the rules have changed this year in the COVID-19 era, and up to six veterans can be on the practice squad.

Nagy had said he was very comfortable with Santos as kicker. Santos immediately can look for another team as a kicker with more than four years in the league.

The fact the Bears would let Santos be available to other teams, and that Pierce has been cut and is headed for the practice squad, suggests both running back David Montgomery and kicker Eddy Pineiro could be available for the game.

The original report on David Montgomery by NFL.com was a 2-to-4-week injury due to his groin strain, which would have put Week 1 in jeopardy. However, if Montgomery healed faster than expected, it's possible he'd be available and the Bears could get by with Pierce on the practice squad.

Pineiro had a groin injury of unknown severity and hadn't been kicking at practices but it's possible he also has healed enough to be trusted with kicking duties again if they're willing to risk losing Santos.

BearDigest.com will be monitoring who gets cut and who makes the roster over the weekend as cuts are do to be made by Saturday at 3 p.m.

The Bears have to cut down to 53 players and then form a 16-player practice squad. Two players on the practice squad are eligible to be promoted to a 55-man roster for game week, although they don't necessarily have to dress for the game.

Saturday 2:15 P.M. — WR Thomas Ives has been told he's released (WSCR), K Cairo Santos is being released (Tribune), RB Artavis Pierce (Sun-Times), DE Abdullah Anderson (Brad Biggs), CB Stephen Denmark (BearDigest), DE LaCale London (JJ Stankevitz), OL Dieter Eiselen (Pat Finley), C Sam Mustipher (Brad Biggs), T Badara Traore (Jason Lieser)

Saturday A.M.— DL Trevon McSwain will be cut (Brad Biggs)

Thursday—The Bears announced ILB Keandre Jones, WR Alex Wesley, WR Ahmad Wagner, RB Napoleon Maxwell, G/C Corey Levin and DE Lee Autry have been cut. Levin was with the 53-man roster throughout December last year. The rest had signed as free agents in the offseason.

Updated Projected Chicago Bears Depth Chart (64)

Quarterbacks (3)

1. Mitchell Trubisky, 2. Nick Foles, 3. Tyler Bray

Running Backs (4)

1. David Montgomery, 2. Tarik Cohen, 3. Ryan Nall, 4. Cordarrelle Patterson

Wide Receivers (8)

1. Allen Robinson II, 2. Javon Wims

1. Anthony Miller, 2. Riley Ridley, 3. Reggie Davis

1. Ted Ginn Jr., 2. Darnell Mooney, 3. Rodney Adams

Tight Ends (6)

Y: 1. Cole Kmet, 2. Demetrius Harris, 3. J.P. Holtz

U: 1. Jimmy Graham, 2. Eric Saubert, 3. Jesper Horsted

Offensive Linemen (10)

LT: 1. Charles Leno Jr., 2. Jason Spriggs

LG: 1. James Daniels, 2. Alex Bars, 3. Arlington Hambright

C: 1. Cody Whitehair

RG: 1. Germain Ifedi, 2. Rashaad Coward

RT: 1. Bobby Massie, 2. Lachavious Simmon

Defensive Line (5)

LDE: 1. Akiem Hicks

NT: 1. Bilal Nichols, 2. John Jenkins

RDE: 1. Roy Robertson-Harris, 2. Brent Urban

Linebackers (12)

OLB: 1. Khalil Mack, 2. Trevis Gipson, 3. Ledarius Mack

ILB: 1. Roquan Smith, 2. Joel Iyiegbuniwe, 3. Rashad Smith

ILB: 1. Danny Trevathan, 2. Josh Woods

OLB: 1. Robert Quinn, 2. Barkevious Mingo, 3. Isaiah Irving, James Vaughters

Defensive Backs (13)

LCB: 1. Kyle Fuller, 2. Xavier Crawford

S: 1. Eddie Jackson, 2. DeAndre Houston-Carson, 3. Marqui Christian

S: 1. Deon Bush, 2. Tashaun Gipson, 3. Sherrick McManis

RCB: 1. Kevin Toliver, 2. Jaylon Johnson

NCB: 1. Buster Skrine, 2. Kindle Vildor, 3. Duke Shelley

Specialists (3)

K: 1. Eddy Pineiro

P: 1. Pat O'Donnell

LS: 1. Patrick Scales

———

PR: 1. Cohen

KR: 1. Patterson

Reserve Lists

Injured Rreserve: CB Michael Joseph, CB Artie Burns, TE Darion Clark

Non-Football Injury List: CB Tre Roberson

Opt Out: NT Eddie Goldman, S Jordan Lucas

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven