Any team looking for a highly rated quarterback has more options than trading up with the Bears for the first pick after Ohio State's passer opted to come out for the draft.

C.J. Stroud did the Bears no favors.

The Ohio State quarterback on Monday announced his decision to enter the NFL draft rather than return to school.

He'll likely be the one of the top two quarterbacks in the draft. Ranked second among quarterbacks by NFL Draft Bible . So Stroud, who is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, could be an alternative for teams who would normally want to pursue top quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama by trading up to No. 1 with the Bears.

It's possible he might be favored by some teams who would worry about Young's height. Young is 5-foot-10.

Any option for teams perceived as close to Young would tend to devalue the top pick and hurt the Bears' chances of bringing in a cache of draft picks in exchange for the first pick.

Stroud is a redshirt sophomore and has three years of college eligibility if he wanted to use them. Stroud is the only player in Big Ten history named conference offensive player, quarterback and freshman of the year.

NFL Draft Bible ranks Stroud well down the list even if he is ranked the second-best quarterback. He is rated as their 13th best prospect, but a team badly in need of a quarterback might be willing to take him in the top five picks. It happens with quarterbacks.

Edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama is the top prospect according to NFL Draft Bible, and Georgia's defensive tackle Jalen Carter No. 2.

Young is ranked the third-best prospect and Texas running back Bijan Robinson No. 4, with Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy No.5.

