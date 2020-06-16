BearDigest
Bears' 2020 Roster Breakdown: Javon Wims | WR

Gene Chamberlain

Each summer, BearDigest.com goes player by player to break down the Chicago Bears' roster. This includes all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history and what they bring to the 2020 Bears. First up? Javon Wims, one of several Georgia Bulldogs general manager Ryan Pace has either drafted or signed.

Wims is in his third season and will turn 25 this fall after being drafted in seventh round, No. 224 overall in the 2018 draft and is coming off a year when he made a step up in overall production, with a real need for plenty of improvement ahead.

The third year is supposed to be the one which tells the tale on wide receivers, so Wims will need to make an ever greater step this year. He went from only getting into four games as a rookie and making four catches to starting six games and playing in all 16 last year with 18 receptions for 186 yards and his only touchdown.

Along with it came the one bad stat. He dropped in catch percentage greatly. He was targeted 39 times and caught only 18 passes. Six of his catches for 49 yards came in the final two weeks after the Bears had been eliminated.

Wims came to the Bears in the draft after some impressive workout numbers, with a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and a very solid 7.0 in the three-cone drill but he had only a 33 1/2 inch vertical leap.

Wims has been reported via Twitter as looking very impressive physically in offseason work he has done with other receivers and Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm, but the proof will be when he joins his real team.

The Bears need to get more out of Wims on special teams if he's going to hold his roster position. He needs to be more like Josh Bellamy was for the Bears, a player capable of playing all receiver spots and being a contributor on coverage units.

His final year at Georgia says he's capable of the receiving end of this. He made 45 catches for 720 yards and seven touchdowns in 2017. Opportunity is his big obstacle since he's a backup X-receiver behind Allen Robinson II, who the Bears do not want off the field.

Javon Wims at a Glance

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 221 pounds

Position: "X" Receiver or left split end.

Key Stats: Only 2.14 yards after the catch for his careers. Only 45 special teams snaps taken in two seasons.

Starting Outlook: 1.5 on a 1-5 scale

Roster Outlook: 3 on a 1-5 scale.

Likely Outcome: Second-string receiver.

