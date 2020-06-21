The Bears during the offseason moved quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone to a newly created passing game coordinator position.

No such position was created for the running game, with the assumption new offensive line coach Juan Castillo would handle this.

As it turns out, he has plenty of help.

Whether it's other coaches, the scheme or the players, the Bears say they're committed to kicking the running game into gear after struggling last year.

"Juan and I have had conversations already about the formations we would like to use in the run game for our opening game of the season," offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said. "It's our job, when your title is coordinator, you have to make sure it all fits.

"You have to make sure the run game, the pass game, the play-action, the drop-backs, the screens, they all fit."

Lazor pointed out Castillo isn't the only assistant who knows something about blocking.

"Here, we have a tight ends coach who's not only been―in Clancy Barone, a very accomplished tight ends coach―who's also been an offensive line coach," Lazor said. "So, as you look at the whole picture of staff, how if your line coach takes the lead in the run game, how can you support them? The more you have guys like Clancy who have done the job and understand the job, to be able to support them, well that affects the role I have to take."

Running backs coach Charles London described it as a committee approach.

"We'll collaborate as we do in every phase of our game plan, whether it's the run game, the pass game, protections," London said. "It's a collaboration there and I think that regardless of what the scheme is, it's all about us.

"As an offense we didn’t really pull our weight last year and I know the guys are itching to get there and want to put a better foot forward."

When it's David Montgomery putting his foot forward, London thinks it will look different than in his rookie year when he averaged 3.7 yards a carry.

"I think it's just trusting the play," London said. "That's something he and I have talked about a lot, just trusting the play, trusting the process, trusting the blocking scheme and just go out there."

On some carries early in the year, Montgomery seemed especially quick to cut back or break from the blocking scheme.

"He's a very talented runner," London said. "He's got great vision, he's got great quickness.

"Just trust the play. At times last year, he didn't trust the play as much, but that's part of being a rookie running back. That’s part of an adjustment from playing college football and jumping into the NFL. I know that’s one area he wants to greatly improve on. And I think the next step where he wants to take a huge jump is in the passing game."

