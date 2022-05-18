Before the Bears can figure out how to approach the wide zone blocking scheme, they need to first figure out who actually fits where and offseason work without pads probably can't help to solve this.

All eyes seem to be on Bears second-year tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom at OTAs, except for those that are on Sam Mustipher at guard.

The Bears offensive line is receiving heavy scrutiny because it's the most vital area in need of improvement in order to help Justin Fields, following a season when a league-high 58 sacks were allowed. They continue to add players to the mix, signing former 49ers play Shon Coleman after cutting punter Ryan Winslow on Tuesday.

Coleman hasn't played since 2017, after being traded from Cleveland to San Francisco, suffering a leg injury and then opting out due to COVID.

Bears offensive line coach Chris Morgan likes reminding everyone there are no pads on so he can't tell much, but he can remind people of this until he's blue in the face or until they actually do put pads on in August. Everyone will be watching these two tackles and Mustipher, or whoever plays right guard, because of the major weakness this group proved to be last year.

Larry Borom's move to left tackle from right tackle seemed curious from the start because he's not as fast as Jenkins and is heavier, built almost like many guards.

"He's shown us he can run block, he can pass block, but right now it's just so early," Morgan said. "There's no pads. With offensive linemen, you guys know the real evaluation starts when it's not Phase II, it's not Phase III (OTAs), you've got pads on, you can hit, you can fit blocks, you can compete, you can finish in the pocket. Those (tackles) are doing a nice job right now learning the system, learning techniques."

The offensive system stressing wide zone blocking is huge now as linemen learn the scheme, including the two tackles.

"They're adapting to the new offense. They're just grinding," center Lucas Patrick said of the second-year tackle duo. "This is the time where, I say as a player you want to just get bigger, faster, stronger and focus on your details of your technique. Each day they're coming out there and putting their best foot forward."

It's different and many of those who play in it swear by the system.

"I mean, so as far as wide zones I think that guys that have played in wide zone systems in the past like the ability to cut it loose, to come off the football," Morgan said.

Some see it as a more passive approach to blocking because linemen are taking a side step or back step as they come out of their stance. Morgan says the opposite is true.

"It lets you be the aggressor a little bit," Morgan said.

Before Morgan can say they've adapted to this, he has to learn the players' skills and then see how fast they understand what's asked of them. It's going to take time.

The right guard situation is a bit different because the Bears are playing someone there with more overall experience than both of the tackles possess, but Sam Mustipher is entirely new to the position because he's always been a center.

"Sam's doing a really good job," Morgan said. "Doing everything we ask. Smart, tough football player. Just moving around right now. He's played a little center, too. He's got a lot of that in his background. Doing a nice job."

Patrick likes their chances of eventually getting a stronger line together for at least one good reason—GM Ryan Poles.

"So fired up that our GM is a former offensive lineman because I think he gets it to the core what it takes to build an offensive line and it's tough competition, smart—just like, guys who love football and just want to compete," Patrick said. "And I think it's great. I mean, bring 30 guys in. We can only have five and it's only going to push guys further. It's going to push me further. I'm going to push other guys further."

The Bears brought in four offensive linemen on the last day of the draft but both Ja'Tyre Carter and Zachary Thomas are trying to shift to right guard from tackle in college. Offensive linemen are behind from the start, anyway. Being late-round draft picks makes it less likely they can challenge immediately.

It could very well wind up with Mustipher starting at right guard over Dakota Dozier. At 332 pounds, Mustipher doesn't appear to be too small for guard.

In fact, he might be too heavy now considering the emphasis on getting out of their stance to move and hit.

The question they all must answer is how long it takes to pull all of this together. Patrick chose to be honest.

"I mean, I'd say nobody knows," Patrick said. "You don't know if you're the most experienced line, if it's gonna work out. There's injuries, there's different schemes, it's a ton of things.

"Each day you've just gotta try and get as good as you can be. I think if you're trying to put the end goal of that, then you're chasing the wrong things. If you're just trying to get better each day and putting the best five out there, whoever that is, and competing every day, then that unit will be solid if they're doing that."

