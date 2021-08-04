Four Bears Land on COVID-19 List

Long snapper Patrick Scales was among the players going on the COVID-19 list Tuesday, so tight end Cole Kmet stepped in to do snaps on field goals.

It was probably a sign something was up for the fans in Soldier Field at the Bears' annual fan fest Tuesday when tight end Cole Kmet lined up as the long snapper and was sending the ball back on field goal drills.

Long snapper Patrick Scales wasn't available. Neither were nose tackle Eddie Wilkinson, tackle Elijah Wilkinson or linebacker Christian Jones.

All four players are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team does not release details on the situation beyond to say they are on the list.

The Bears had Larry Borom at left tackle for Wilkinson on Tuesday, although they might have done this anyway because he also played there on Monday.

The Bears have been above the 85% vaccination level the NFL wanted teams to hit.

"We did have a couple of guys that showed up that ended up getting vaccinated or told us were in the process," Nagy said. "Again, I know that 85% number is thrown out. I don't know if that’s a locked number, but I can say that we're either at or above that.

"I feel really good about that. ... We know who the guys are that are not fully vaccinated, which helps us out and that number keeps getting smaller and smaller."

The Bears just got back passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo after he'd been in the COVID-19 protocol last week.

The Bears initially announced Goldman had gone on the list but then in early evening Tuesday released the names of three more players on it. This is the first time time this season they have had players on the list.

Jones, a former Bear who has returned in free agency, has been the third inside linebacker through much of camp so far.

"I wasn't here when he was here the first time but he's a big guy that can move and do good things," coach Matt Nagy said. "I love his personality. He's willing to learn, he has a relationship with Sean (Desai).

"So that depth, having that depth at inside linebacker is going to be crucial."



Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven